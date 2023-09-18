After a recent robbery, Tamar Braxton doesn’t feel “safe anywhere or with anyone,” and social media sleuths suspect that applies to her breaking up with her fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson.
On Monday, the multitalented diva took to social media to reveal that she was the victim of a break-in. Braxton posted surveillance footage from her apartment building parking lot that shows a group of people ransacking her car as the security cameras roll.
“I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere. I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car cause I don’t live anywhere cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone,” Tamar wrote.
The Instagram carousel contained several videos of the suspects meticulously rummaging through every corner of a dark SUV. One of the clips even seemed to show a getaway car waiting to take off.
On Tamar’s Instagram Stories, she shared more details addressing questions and concerns about her ordeal.
“YEAH SO. I’M NOT OK. NOT AT ALL… BUT I’M BE OK AND [THAT’S WHAT] MATTERS,” Tamar wrote.
“THEY ROBBED ME FOR 30 MINUTES WITH ALL THIS SURVEILLANCE IN ONE OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE BUILDINGS IN ATL… NO ONE DID NOTHING!!!”
In addition to causing concern about the singer’s safety, the post raised questions about her fiancé.
See why social media sleuths suspect Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson broke up after the flip.
Jeremy “JR” Robinson Just Posted Tamar Braxton Yesterday, But Here’s Why Fans Think They Broke Up
Internet users wondered if “no one” and “not safe… with anyone” applied to JR. It’s not his job to prevent a car break-in, but Tamar admitting in her post that she doesn’t “live anywhere” sounds suddenly single. Did the Queens Court star just move away from her king if she “doesn’t live anywhere?”
“Where’s her fiancé? She not safe with him? He don’t have a place for them?” someone asked on The Neighborhood Talk’s post.
“She doesn’t live anywhere? Not safe anywhere? Is she ok?” another wondered.
“Why you ain’t got a home ? Just confused at her caption,” a reply inquired.
Although this is the season of shocking celebrity break-ups like Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, everyone thought the baby Braxton was happily engaged to JR. After all, he just posted the Love & War star the day before, sounding like a perfectly proud partner.
On Sunday, JR shared footage of his boo singing the National Anthem at the Atlanta Falcons game.
“Tamar killed this performance and raised the bar for her National Anthem vocals. Y’all know I ain’t no Falcons fan, but she can be a supporter for at least one day… @tamarbraxton you know what it is baby!” he wrote on Instagram.
Tamar responded just as lovingly in the comments to her supportive spouse-to-be.
“Thank you baby for being my #1 fan in and out of public,” she replied.
“@Rarebreednola it’s such a blessing to have a man cheer for you FOR REAL!!” she added. “I’m so grateful to call you my own.”
I sang at my very first #nfl game today😌 JR is officially head #tamartian “you betta eat” 😌 #loveandwar10 #manifestingthesuperbowl 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/06IZ5yKWJk
— Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) September 18, 2023
Despite the lovey-dovey action online and on the field less than 24 hours ago, Tamar doesn’t “live anywhere?” She’s not even safe with her “#1 fan?” On top of the conflicting captions back-to-back, Tamar is not following her fiancé on Instagram. It’s unclear if that’s a new development or if she unfollowed him prior to the robbery.
Whatever is in the air these days, it doesn’t seem to be love. It seemed like Tamar and JR might go the distance after holding each other down through drama earlier this year. JR rode hard for his new fiancée against his ex and even his Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.
Jesus, take Tamar’s wheel! Hopefully, the singer finds some safety and comfort soon.
Do you think Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson really broke up after her break-in?
