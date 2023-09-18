After a recent robbery, Tamar Braxton doesn’t feel “safe anywhere or with anyone,” and social media sleuths suspect that applies to her breaking up with her fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

On Monday, the multitalented diva took to social media to reveal that she was the victim of a break-in. Braxton posted surveillance footage from her apartment building parking lot that shows a group of people ransacking her car as the security cameras roll.

“I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere. I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car cause I don’t live anywhere cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone,” Tamar wrote.

The Instagram carousel contained several videos of the suspects meticulously rummaging through every corner of a dark SUV. One of the clips even seemed to show a getaway car waiting to take off.

On Tamar’s Instagram Stories, she shared more details addressing questions and concerns about her ordeal.

“YEAH SO. I’M NOT OK. NOT AT ALL… BUT I’M BE OK AND [THAT’S WHAT] MATTERS,” Tamar wrote. “THEY ROBBED ME FOR 30 MINUTES WITH ALL THIS SURVEILLANCE IN ONE OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE BUILDINGS IN ATL… NO ONE DID NOTHING!!!”

In addition to causing concern about the singer’s safety, the post raised questions about her fiancé.

