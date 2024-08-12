Tamar Braxton Confirms She’s Married To Jeremy Robinson While Also Claiming She’s Single, Deletes Social Media Following Family-Fueled Rant

Tamar Braxton is opening up about her personal life in a very vulnerable way.

The singer and her man have been having some issues for quite some time now. Back in May, Tamar issued an apology to her then-fiancé, Jeremy Robinson, after he publicly criticized her “shady” interview with Carlos King. This came after King jokingly referred to Robinson as KFC founder Colonel Sanders, to which Braxton apologized by saying, “Hurting the person that you love is far worse than being hurt BY the one you love.”

While the joke may seem harmless, Robinson seemed especially hurt by the fact that his fiancée didn’t defend him, especially since he always has her best interest in mind.

“A MAN CAN ONLY TAKE SO MUCH. I ALWAYS WANT TO PROTECT – EVEN WHEN WE AREN’T TOGETHER, BUT STOP ALLOWING INDIRECTS TO THROW ME UNDER THE BUS,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram at the time. “YOUR SHADE CREATES MORE UNCERTAINTY AND YOUR PEOPLE THRIVE ON STATING WHAT YOU NEVER SAY.”

Months have passed since this public interaction, but unfortunately for Tamar, it doesn’t seem like she and Jeremy are in a better place; despite him attending her recent The Braxtons viewing party just days ago.

The reality star took to X to open up about her frustrating family and romantic life, referring to Robinson as her “husband” while also claiming she’s single.

“JR means the world to me… thank God for him… my husband and my children has saved my life!!!!” Braxton wrote. “But, I’m so mad at my life… my family is TOXIC!!! I should have NEVER went back to BFV!! NEVER!!!”

Despite calling Robinson her husband and seemingly confirming they tied the knot, she declared herself single in a follow-up tweet.

“Y’all I’m going through it,” she continued. “I’m single and sad and this TV s*** is a lot.” Tamar went on to write, “Y’all have NO idea!!! NONE!!! The gas lighting is CRAZY!!! And I’m going back into treatment!!!! Omg I just pray that my marriage can be saved and my life can be spared. My family is AWFUL!!!”

After her rant, Braxton went on to delete both her X and Instagram accounts.

It’s unclear what exactly sparked Tamar’s online outburst in the midst of her return to reality TV with her family on their new series, The Braxtons. As reported by The Jasmine Brand, Tamar’s sister, Towanda Braxton, shared a quote to her Instagram Story saying that those who are the “loudest” often haven’t evolved, seemingly hinting at her sister’s posts online.