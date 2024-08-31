Class In Session: Quavo & Urband Outfitters Live Kick Off Back-To-Campus College Tour At UGA [Exclusive]

As students at the University of Georgia returned to campus for the fall semester, Urban Outfitters made sure the first day of school was unforgettable.

The brand launched its highly anticipated back-to-campus, multi-city college tour, UO LIVE, with an exclusive concert featuring top artist and Gen-Z favorite, Quavo. Held in Athens, GA, this event marked the first stop of the summer’s UO LIVE tour, creating a lit and exciting atmosphere and setting the tone for the semester ahead.

The UO LIVE kickoff event wasn’t just any concert—it was a celebration of style, music, and community. Quavo, one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, took the stage to deliver a high-energy performance that had the little city of Athens buzzing.

Quavo’s performance was not just about the music—it was also a deeply emotional moment as he paid tribute to his late band member and nephew, Takeoff.

Joining Quavo on stage were Mama Take, Titania Davenport, and Takeoff”s younger sister Heaven, who together honored the memory of their beloved son and brother by performing some of his lyrics.

Adding to the excitement, Atlanta’s own Kenny Mason opened the show, warming up the audience with his unique sound and setting the perfect tone for the night.

In addition to the concert, Urban Outfitters hosted an in-store pop-up, the UO College Shop, offering students a chance to shop exclusive products and collaborations. The pop-up featured partnerships with iconic brands like BIRKENSTOCK, BAGGU, Owala, and Champion, providing a curated selection of items perfect for the back-to-school season.

Dmitri Siegel, Chief Brand + Creative Officer at Urban Outfitters, spoke to BOSSIP about the vision behind the UO LIVE tour. “Our Shift Happens campaign is about creating immersive experiences that inspire and connect our community,” Siegel explained. “With UO LIVE, we want to welcome everyone back to campus by giving them an incredible shared experience. Our brand and our stores are part of the college experience, and this is our way of celebrating that.”

The UO LIVE tour is just getting started, with plans to roll into more college campuses across the country. As students and fans eagerly anticipate the next stops, Urban Outfitters promises more unforgettable experiences, exclusive products, and surprise performances.

For those who couldn’t make it to the Athens event, stay tuned—UO LIVE might be heading to a campus near you soon.