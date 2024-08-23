Celebrity Kids

Kamala Harris' Adorable Great-Nieces Give Lesson On Her Name

Pure Preciousness: Kamala Harris’ Absolutely Adorable Great-Nieces Give A DNC Lesson On Pronouncing Her Name

Published on August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris’ great nieces melted the DNC into heart-eye goo Thursday when they schooled the masses on the proper pronunciation of their Aunt’s name.

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 4

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Kerry Washington, who hosted the final night of the Democratic National Convention, brought the purely precious girls onstage for a lighthearted moment sprinkled with truth.

“Confusion is understandable,” said Washington before bringing out Amara and Leela Ajagu, the daughters of Kamala’s niece Maya Harris, and the granddaughters of Kamala Harris’ sister, Maya Harris. “Disrespect is not. So tonight, we are going to help everyone get it right.”

 

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 4

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

“First you say ‘Kama,’ like a comma in a sentence,” said Amara, the adorable 8-year-old. “Then you say ‘La,’ like ‘la-la-la-la-la,’” added equally adorable 6-year-old Leela.

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 4

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

“Put it together,” Washington said, “And it’s Kamala!”

2024 DNC in Chicago

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

As you can imagine, the Internet was pleased to see the heartwarming moment and reacted in kind.

 

Pureeeely precious!

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 4

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Other Members Of Harris’ Family Sang Her Praises At The DNC

Following the brief pronunciation lesson, Amara and Leela’s mom, Meena Harris, hit the stage alongside Kamala’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, and Kamala’s goddaughter, Helena Hudlin.

2024 Democratic National Convention TW

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The trio celebrated Kamala as an “extraordinary woman” who is ready to guide the nation.

“I grew up in Oakland California in a house full of extraordinary women,” said Meena. “My mom, my grandma and my auntie who showed me the meaning of service, helping her sister; a 17-year-old single mom, fighting for justice for the American people and still cooking Sunday family dinner.”

She continued,

“She guided me, now she’s guiding my own children and I know she’ll guide our country forward.”

Then it was Ella Emhoff’s turn and she noted that Kamala came into her life when she was 14; “a famously very easy time for a teenager.”

“Like a lot of young people, I didn’t always understand what I was feeling, but no matter what, Kamala was there for me. She was patient, caring and always took me seriously. She’s never stopped listening to me and she’s not going to stop listening to all of us.”

2024 Democratic National Convention TW

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

As for Helena, she praised her godmother for always giving her sound advice.

“Kamala Harris is my Godmother,” said Helena. “To me, her advice means everything, whether it’s pursuing my passions, making an impact or finding hope when the world doesn’t feel so hopeful, she taught me that making a difference means giving your whole heart and taking action.”

Did YOU watch the final night of the DNC? What did you think about the comments from Madam VP’s family?

