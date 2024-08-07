HarrisWalz2024: Black Twitter Cuts Up Over Kamala Harris Picking Friendly Neighborhood Governor Dad Tim Walz As Her Vice Presidential Running Mate

Black Twitter is buzzing over Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris picking lovable Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (or Waltz, to Black folks), 60, as her vice presidential running mate in a popular move that energized supporters while setting the stage for Election Day (Nov. 5).

Walz (not Waltz), who seems like the friendliest neighbor you could ever have, joins Kamala’s campaign as a highly-respected man of the people who made sure all public school kids receive free breakfast and lunch and more during his successful tenure as Governor.

He also started the growing trend of calling Trump and his supporters “weird,” which continues to stick as an effective jab on the campaign trail.

In his first campaign rally with Kamala, the former teacher, military man, and coach sent the excited Philadelphia crowd into a frenzy with his first speech as a VP candidate.

At one point, he sent a hilarious shot at Trump VP pick JD Vance, whose been embroiled in a strange couch saga over the past few weeks.

One thing about Kamala, she’s going to get her cackle on.

Surging in the polls, Kamala drew 15,000 people to the rally where she delivered a crowd-pleasing speech before delivering a heartfelt and educational introduction to Governor Walz, who took the handoff all the way to the house.

You can watch the full speech below:

As expected, social media exploded over the rousing speech that appears to have boosted Kamala’s lead in the presidential race. In most major polls, she’s up by multiple points.

How do you feel about Kamala picking Tim Walz? Tell us down below, and peep the hilarious hysteria over Kamala’s popular pick on the flip.