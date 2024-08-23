DNC2024: VP Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination For President Of The United States, Trump Is BIG Mad

The Democratic National Convention has come to a close and from the moment that doors opened on Monday, the event embodied the popular dot-com colloquialism “keep that same energy”. For four consecutive nights, euphoric and uproarious Democrats filled the seats of the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and had the biggest political soiree that we’ve ever seen. The moving speeches, the performances, the special surprise guests, and the outpouring of love from the audience were all building up to the final night when Vice President Kamala Harris would become the first Black-South Asian woman to accept the Democratic nomination for President of the United States of America.

That moment lived up to the lofty expectation set in the previous 72 hours…but no, Beyoncé was not there.

However, before VP Harris cracked the mic and spit her bars, several opening acts still commanded attention, inspired jubilant applause, and had folks standing up screaming, “I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT!” One of those moments was when VP Harris’ younger sister Maya Harris got on stage and gave a deeply personal speech about how their mother raised them.

In a more light-hearted moment, Kerry Washington and her often-shipped on-screen Scandal lover Tony Goldwyn (Olivia Pope and Fitz) appeared together on stage to thunderous reaction from a crowd who had been waiting for their reunion for a very long time.

In a move to reinforce the Democrats’ dedication to social justice and civil rights, in addition to drawing a stark contrast to Donald Trump who wanted them killed, Rev. Al Sharpton welcomed “The Exonerated Five” of Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise to the stage to proudly proclaim “We’re not going back!”

When it was all said and done, it was time for the “MVP”, Madam Vice President, to take the stage and present herself as the next President of the United States. The speech she gave proved that she was prepared to accept the role of a joyful warrior POTUS who will fight to ensure that all Americans can live freely and affordably.

There are only 74 more days until we vote in one of the most consequential elections ever on November 5. Are you ready? Are your friends and family ready? If they aren’t, you need to make them ready.