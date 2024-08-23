Maya Harris’ Hubby Enters The Chat After The VP’s Sister Sizzles The Internet With Her Dazzlingly Demure DNC Look

Maya Harris, the younger sister of Vice President Kamala Harris, sizzled the Internet with her compelling speech on the fourth day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), so much so that her (equally attractive) hubby jokingly confirmed that he can throw hands.

Maya, 57, left an impression on delegates, fans, and admirers alike at Thursday’s DNC rally, as she shared a laundry list of reasons why her big sis deserved the keys to the White House.

According to Maya, who served as a campaign chairperson of her sister’s 2020 presidential campaign, Kamala, 59, obtained her unwavering spirit and determination from their late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. Shyamala immigrated to the U.S. from India at the age of 19 to follow her dreams of becoming a breast cancer researcher.

“Mommy understood the power and the possibility that comes with knowing and showing who you truly are. She knew we could be the authors of our own stories, just as she’d been the opportunity that she wanted for Kamala and me. That’s a distinctly American story,” Maya told the crowd on Thursday night in Chicago.

She highlighted that, like many Americans, Kamala understands the experience of being an underdog. In a critique of GOP nominee Donald Trump, she emphasized that while some seek to revert to the past, her sister stands firm in moving forward.

“So I wish that Mommy could be here tonight. I can just see her smiling, saying how proud she is of Kamala. And then, without missing a beat, she’d say, ‘that’s enough. You got work to do,'” Maya said with tears in her eyes. “Where others push darkness, Kamala sees promise. Where others feel detachment, Kamala fosters connection.”

Social Media Goes Crazy Over Maya Harris, Her husband Says Not So Fast

The touching rally moment warmed the hearts of social media users, with many applauding the Stanford Law School graduate for her eloquent speech. Some were captivated by Maya’s beauty, including one admirer who asked if she was “single” and available.

“Yo Maya you single?”

Several users described her as “sexy” and “fine.”

However, those hoping to slide into Maya’s DMs were swiftly dissuaded when her husband, Tony West, clarified that she was married.

Responding to a @NotChris Evans who stepped in to let thirsty fans know that Maya was off the market and that her hubby would most likely “fight” anyone attempting to romantically pursue his wife, West penned;

“Appreciate you clarifying the situation, Brother Evans. And yes, he fight!”

