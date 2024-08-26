Shook Ones: Donald Trump Rants About Backing Out Of Debate With VP Kamala Harris

The Democratic National Convention was a spectacle of epic proportions, and it appears that it is having quite an effect on 34-time convicted felon Donald John Trump.

For weeks now, there have been questions in the media about whether or not Trump would follow through on his previously agreed-upon presidential debate with then-candidate President Joe Biden. Biden and Trump were scheduled to face off on Sept. 10 on ABC. However, it appears now that Trump is getting cold feet about fulfilling this obligation in the wake of him now debating Kamala Harris.

According to a report on the Hill, Trump went on a childish rant on his Truth Social platform to whine and complain about the fast-approaching event that millions of Americans are looking forward to watching.

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” Trump wrote. “They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!!” Trump wrote in his rambling rant. “Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!”

Aw, poor thing. Whatever happened to all the tough guy s#!t he was poppin’ about how the vice president was not an intelligent person?

If you’re trying to win an election, why wouldn’t you jump at the chance to debate a person who you believe to be unintelligent? Surely, a runaway victory on live TV would serve the campaign well, no? What is big back Donnie so afraid of?

For her part, VP Harris has always expressed her enthusiasm about seeing Trump face-to-face during the September event. Specifically, during her campaign rally in Atlanta when she invoked the street ethos, “If you got something to say, say it to my face.”