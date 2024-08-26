‘Hollon’ Humility: GloRilla Re-Records Unreleased Song With R-Word Retraction After Backlash 

When GloRilla’s fans criticized the r-word in a snippet of her unreleased song “Hollon,” she quickly removed the offensive slur from her new hit.

It’s easier to listen to fans who want to enjoy your “mursic” than doubling down on offending them, and GloRilla gets it. There was no denying this summer’s rap royalty is closing out the season with another banger. However, one word in the preview of the unreleased song killed the vibe for many. Controversy quickly followed as Glo’s supporters debated whether she should change this lyric: “Me and my b***hes retarded.”

Some fans defended it, saying the r-word is slang no less offensive than “b***h” or “n***a” freely flowing in most mainstream rap music. Others called out that casual use doesn’t change the history of the word’s use to discriminate against people with mental disabilities. Multiple disability advocates spoke out to educate on why it remains deeper than slang. The Special Olympics categorizes the word as hate speech, according to HotNewHipHop.

“Why are we still using the R-word in 2024? I can’t get with this one,” a disappointed fan wrote before adding, “I said I can’t get with a song because of a word and folks are calling me the r-word to insult me but can see why it’s an offensive ableist slur. Make it make sense. This wasn’t an attack. I like her and her music. I just don’t care for the word. So I will pass on that song.” “I don’t care how many of you are trying to make the r-word happen again, we’re not going tf back,” one post said. “Turned it off soon as I heard the R word smh,” another commented.

Still, the online conversation turned nasty with harassment towards some of those who raised objections. Although some loudly claimed they wouldn’t GAF about the concerned critics who otherwise love Glo’s music, the “Wanna Be” star clearly cares. Instead of going back and forth to risk her brand or hurt her fans, Glo just got in the booth. We love to see it!

GloRilla Previews A New Version Of “Hollon”

On Sunday, she dropped a video featuring a new version of “Hollon” for everyone to enjoy. She rewrote the line to say, “Me and my b***hes go gnarly,” and the song will likely be an even bigger hit when it drops.

The reactions are full of people rejoicing that GloRilla made the correction and kept it moving.

Beyoncé and Lizzo recently went through the same thing with an ableist slur. Both stars compassionately compromised to keep their music inclusive. The complaints about “fake outrage” and “sensitive people” don’t change the fact that GloRilla can continue getting to the bag days before her tour instead of typing a notes app apology. Yeah, Glo!