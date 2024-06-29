Bossip Video

What do you do when it’s “7 p.m. Friday, it’s 95 degrees?” If you’re you’re the baddest Bad Gal like Rihanna, you give fans (and A$AP Rocky) a show by dropping it low to GloRilla’s “TGIF.” After this hilarious viral video of Rih matching the energy, can we get a GloRihanna collab in the works?

Rihanna may be a mom of two, the new face of Dior, and a booked and busy mogul, but that won’t stop her from turning up. On Friday, the Fenty Hair founder popped out on Instagram to remind us that she’s still got it. She took to Instagram to confirm Song of the Summer status for GloRilla’s latest hit song “TGIF.”

“Happy Friday,” she captioned the post. Rihanna sang, “I ain’t got no n***a and no n***a ain’t got me,” with her whole chest despite her Bottega baby daddy standing beside her. A$AP Rocky looked his usual fashionable and flawless but also fed up. He playfully froze in the dad pose with his hand on his hips, asking, “That’s what we doing?”

The record-breaking Bajan continued singing and dancing along to the new single from GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang while teasing Rocky. She rocked, bopped, and dropped it to the floor in fierce Fenty fashion. After jumping up and down and tossing her jacket like a rock star, she innocently shrugged at A$AP when she finished.

The “D.M.B.” rapper hilariously shook his head, saying, “Where’s my drink because I’m too old for this s**t.”

Fans loved to see their super sweet dynamic. Comments flooded in laughing at A$AP’s “dad pose” and Rih’s “innocent shoulder shrug after being a whole gangsta.” Others celebrated the “relationship goals” energy.

“If you can’t be yourself and have fun around your man, he’s not the one,” one comment said. “City girl summer but with my man,” a second reply joked. “Mom & dad turnt. When your significant other is the hype man,” another added.

We love to see the cute coupledom. Rihanna was previously seen on the fashion scene supporting A$AP Rocky at his Paris Fashion Week debut.

Clearly, the couple that plays together stays together, and it looks like they couldn’t be happier together.

Are you vibing to GloRilla’s “TGIF” as hard as Rihanna?