Diddy Asks Federal Judge To Toss ‘Pure Fiction’ Lawsuit From Producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones

Diddy Asks Federal Judge To Toss Producer Lawsuit
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his legal team are fighting back against one of the many lawsuits the disgraced music mogul is facing right now.
On Monday, August 26, Combs asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a producer who accused Diddy of multiple abusive behaviors while working for him.
As previously reported, the record producer filed a suit against Diddy back in February, accusing the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault and leading a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.” In the months since his complaint was filed, Combs and his legal team have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling all of Jones’ claims “lies”–which they’re doubling down on now.
According to AP, the motion to dismiss filed in federal court in New York claims that Jones’ lawsuit is filled with “tall tales,” “lurid theatrics,” “legally meaningless allegations” and “blatant falsehoods” whose intent is only to “generate media hype and exploit it to extract a settlement.” The motion also alleges that the case fails to establish that Jones has any standing to sue, and “fails to make a single viable claim.”
It also alleges that Jones “took a page from hus lawyers’ “playbook” and on the X platform in which he, together with a performer known as “Uncle Murda,” laughed about this lawsuit (despite his allegations of ‘severe emotional distress’). The motion alleges that Jones’ “videotaped threats” on social media are “part of a calculated effort to promote his personal brand and profit from the exposure” and have no place in federal court.”
“Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement,” Combs’ Lawyer, Erica Wolff, said in a new statement sent to BOSSIP following the motion to dismiss. “There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed.”
This statement doubles down on what another attorney for Diddy, Shawn Holley, said following Jones’ initial filing, calling the producer a “con man.”
“We have indisputable, incontrovertible proof that his claims are complete fabrications,” the February statement continues. “Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn has refused to return our calls. We look forward to addressing these ridiculous claims in court, and intend to take all appropriate action against all who are attempting to peddle them.”
