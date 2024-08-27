Reality TV

Netflix Star Kelcey Wetterberg Sets December Wedding Date

Guess Which Netflix ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Star Is Headed To The Altar This Holiday Season?

Published on August 27, 2024

We’ve got a SWEET update on one of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for you guys!

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Kelcey Wetterberg, one of the DCC squad captains, who saw significant airtime on the Netflix America’s Sweetheart: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders series was photographed in Dallas recently with her fiancé Nate Crnkovich.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Star Kelsey Wetterberg and Nate Crnkovich

Source: Courtesy / Coastline Images

The couple were photographed leaving a dinner date at Mesero at Legacy West on Sunday, August 25, followed by some dessert.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Star Kelsey Wetterberg and Nate Crnkovich

Source: Courtesy / Coastline Images

Kelcey looked very pretty in pink, dressed in PrettyLittleThing’s hot pink Tailored Pleat Bandeau Skort Romper and white strappy heels.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Star Kelsey Wetterberg and Nate Crnkovich

Source: Courtesy / Coastline Images

According to US Weekly reports, Kelcey and Nate are set to tie the knot in late December around Christmas.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Fans of the Netflix series may recall that Nate proposed to Kelcey on camera and the show also shared footage from the couple’s engagement party.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from auditions and training throughout the NFL season. BOSSIP Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted with Kelcey and fellow cheerleaders Reece and Victoria as well as DCC director Kelly Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell, in June ahead of the show’s premiere.

“Over my past five years I’ve seen the program transform in small ways,” Kelsey told BOSSIP about changes in the organization as revealed on the show. “I mean it’s not an overnight change because we are so grounded in tradition, but I’ve seen it change just in terms of our safety and things that we used to do that we don’t do anymore, that’s just better for our mental health and better for the cheerleaders so I’ve seen it grow in ways that you wouldn’t expect.”

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The series, which captured Kelcey in her final season as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, shined a light in how the women faced numerous challenges over the course of the season, including contending with busy schedules, pressures to their mental and physical health and commentary from the outside world.

“I have really grown to realize that there’s so much power in being vulnerable and putting yourself out there because people can kind of put Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on a pedestal,” Kelcey shared. “I just think there’s so much more depth and beauty to the girls on this team, like Victoria and Reece, to share that is so much more inspiring than just perfect prim proper Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.”

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Star Kelsey Wetterberg and Nate Crnkovich

Source: Courtesy / Coastline Images

Congratulations to the happy couple. Kelcey may not be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader anymore but she’s definitely still one of America’s Sweethearts.

