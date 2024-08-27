Mo’ Money: Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Inks New Four-Year $136M Deal, Becomes Second Highest-Paid Non-QB In NFL History

CeeDee Lamb bet on himself, thinking Jerry Jones’s frugal leadership would give him a new deal, which paid off with a new $136M deal.

If you’re a Dallas Cowboys fan it hasn’t always been easy and if you’re under 30, you might wonder if the golden days of the team ever existed. The last Cowboys Super Bowl win happened in 1996 and since then, the team has felt like a side project for Jerry Jones considering that some of them have to fight tooth and nail to get adequately paid.

However, occasionally a player will call Jerry’s bluff and not report to training camp until they get paid. If you’ve overestimated your worth you could end up traded to another team or sometimes unemployed.

According to ESPN, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has inked a new deal after calling Jerry’s bluff. Lamb’s new four-year $136M deal makes him the second-highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

An even sweeter part of the deal is the $38M signing bonus which is the largest a wide receiver has ever received.

It’s highly unlikely that this will mean a winning season for the Cowboys, but without CeeDee they wouldn’t even have a fighting chance. Jerry couldn’t afford for him to sit out for even one game. People believe that sooner or later Dak Prescott will want more money, but rumor has it Shedeur Sanders could be the apple of Jerry’s eye.

Jerry loves Deion Sanders like a son and would surely love to have a new star playing for him in Dallas.