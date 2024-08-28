Public Figures

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pleads Guilty In Third DWI Case

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Pleads Guilty In Third DWI Case, Avoids 10-Year Sentence & Will Serve 5 Years ‘Strict’ Probation

Published on August 28, 2024

Patrick Mahomes Jr. & Sr. - AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes Jr. & Sr. Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has avoided a 10-year jail sentence after pleading guilty in his third driving while intoxicated case.

As a star athlete, no matter how hard you fight to control your clean image some things are just out of your hands including the actions of family members. And for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that’s exactly the case as his father Patty Mahomes Sr. is yet again drumming up negative headlines.

ESPN reports that in April, Texas prosecutors charged Mahomes Sr. with felony DWI 3rd or more in Smith County and with this being his third driving while intoxicated charge, he faced up to 10 years in prison.

According to the outlet, Mahomes Sr. avoided a jury trial in Smith County after pleading guilty to the charges Tuesday and agreed to serve five years on probation with “intense” supervision for the first year.

Formal sentencing has been set for September 23.

In 2018, Mahomes Sr. also caught a lucky break and served just 40 days in jail on the weekends for a DUI. Bleacher Report also reported that in 2016 he was charged with public intoxication during a game between TCU and Texas Tech.

At this point, Patrick Mahomes Sr. should have the resources to hire a driver to take him anywhere in the world he wants to go. Maybe he should consider that.

