Patrick Mahomes’ father Patrick Sr. was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Texas marking his third DWI arrest.

Patrick Mahomes Jr. is preparing for his fourth appearance after eliminating Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. This marks his fourth Super Bowl appearance in just his sixth year with the Kansas City Chiefs, and even if you don’t watch sports you know how insane that is for any quarterback not named Tom Brady.

While there is a lot to celebrate ahead of the big game, Mahomes’ father may have partied too hard.

According to CBS Sports, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested Feb. 3 by the Tyler, Texas, police on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

To make his situation even more complicated, he was reportedly charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time or more. According to NBC News, in 2018 he was arrested for DWI and served his 40-day jail sentence on weekends.

Mahomes, 53, was released Sunday after posting a $10,000 bond.

DWI charges are taken very seriously across the nation, and getting a third usually means serious jail time. We can only imagine how much stress this puts on his son Patrick Jr. just days ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Hopefully, he can stay locked in and deliver a stellar performance.