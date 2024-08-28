Civil Rights & Social Justice

Eddie Duran Denied Bond For Roger Fortson Manslaughter Charge

Blue Lives Sit TF Down: Judge Denies Bail For Killer Cop Who Fatally Shot U.S. Airman Roger Fortson

Published on August 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Criminal justice conceptual image

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The case of Roger Fortson has been front of mind for BOSSIP since news of his tragic death was released earlier this year. As we previously reported, Fortson was a senior airman in the United States Air Force living in Fort Walton Beach, Florida when he was gunned down by Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy named Eddie Duran. Duran went to Fortson’s apartment in response to a false domestic violence report that was called in.

According to AP, Duran was arrested this week after turning himself in on first-degree manslaughter charges that carry a potential 30-year prison sentence.

 

KTBS reports that a judge denied Duran a bond during his video conference court appearance.

“They know he’s going to show up,” attorney Rod Smith said. “We believe that he’s no risk, no flight risk. He’s going to show up Thursday, he’s going to show up any time, he need not spend the time in the jail the next few days.”

Eddie Duran pounded on the apartment door while a startled Fortson was on FaceTime with his girlfriend. Fearing that he was being robbed or that someone was trying to break in, a reasonable thought considering how often we see forced entry crimes these days, he approached the door holding his pistol. Let Duran tell it, “I’m standing there thinking I’m about to get shot, I’m about to die.”

We’ll see if a jury buys that story.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Black Lives Matter Bolitics Brutality shooting

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close