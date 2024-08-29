Family Business: Nike Announces Name, Image & Likeness Deal With Shedeur Sanders

Colorado’s star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has followed in his famed father’s footsteps by joining the Nike family.

Sanders is heading into the 2024-25 college football season as the highest-paid college athlete and the Sanders family name and his athletic ability are everything a brand could want in a partnership.

According to Bleacher Report, Sanders is now adding another massive name, image, and likeness deal to his portfolio.

On the eve of Colorado’s season opener, Nike announced an NIL deal with Shedeur keeping the family under one roof. The deal follows in similar footsteps of LeBron and Bronny James with father-son marketed ads likely on the horizon.

A year ago, no one would have predicted this would be the case with Sanders and Nike considering that his dad Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has spent years blasting Nike whenever he’s asked about his previous work with the brand.

During ComplexCon 2019, Sanders revealed that he felt unappreciated by Nike and creative differences led to the fallout, but as luck would have it once he became the head coach at Colorado both sides had to find common ground.

Eventually, Deion re-signed with the brand, and now he’s making his operation with Nike a family business affair.

