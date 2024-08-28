Politics

Jesse Watters Walks Back Sexual Comments About Kamala Harris

They’re SO Weird! Fox News’ Jesse Watters Tries To Walk Back Sexualized Comment About VP Kamala Harris

Published on August 28, 2024

Conservative media is scared to death that Vice President Kamala Harris is going to crush their führer Donald Trump in the November 5 election and their anxiety is starting to manifest in…weird ways.

Jesse Watters x Kamala

Source: Roy Rochlin/ Brandon Bell / Getty

 

BOSSIP has already reported on the meltdown that Trump had following VP Harris’ DNC speech and now it appears that a Fox News talking head is stepping WAY out of bounds with his biased commentary about the Vice President.

Jesse Watters is currently taking incoming fire of backlash after he said Harris’ generals will “have their way with her” during a recent airing of The Five.

Did you hear the pained groaning from the women on the panel? Do you know how out of pocket you have to be for the decrepit scarecrows on FOX NEWS to take exception with your turn of phrase??

The higher-ups at Rupert Murdock propaganda conglomerate must have gotten in Jesse’s ear because later in the episode he attempted to…walk back his egregious comments.

Not even an apology for how his comments could be received, just more jokes. There are a million reasons that the Republican party can’t be treated with good faith and this is reason 1,000,001. They aren’t serious people and they don’t have serious policies. Just insults, misogyny, racism, and unabashed weirdness.

Be prepared to do your duty on November 5. America is depending on you.

