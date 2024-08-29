Civil Rights & Social Justice

Jack Daniel’s to end all corporate DEI initiatives

Say ‘Uncle’: Jack Daniel’s Abandons DEI Practices Under Threat Of Disingenuous Conservative Boycott

Published on August 29, 2024

Stolen Jack Daniels, Empty Bottle, Security Tag still attached...

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

Conservative culture war demands that no one except white people, mostly men, get the best opportunities and the most professional promotions regardless of whether or not they are the most qualified for the job. Ironically, these same people whine constantly that the Affirmative Action concept puts them at a disadvantage because “unqualified” people (see, Black, brown, Asian, and LGBTQ+) “take” “their” jobs. Go figure.

According to a Daily Mail report, Jack Daniel’s has announced their plan to forego all DEI initiatives under threat of right-wing backlash against any and everything “woke” (see, “fair and equitable”). Brown-Forman, Jack Daniel’s parent company, sent an email to employees stating that it would end corporate training sessions, end executive bonuses for DEI progress, and remove itself from a list of LGBTQ-friendly rankings.

Says Jack Daniel’s spokesperson Elizabeth Conway:

‘The world has evolved, our business has changed, and the legal and external landscape has shifted dramatically, particularly within the United States,’ she told The Mail.

‘With these new dynamics at play, Brown-Forman must adjust its work to ensure it continues to drive our business results while appropriately recognizing the current environment in which we find ourselves.’

The impetus for this social regression is a man named Robby Starbuck who fancies himself an usher of conservative culture war and targeted Jack Daniels for kowtowing to the “woke mob.”

Starbuck is Cuban-American and if you know anything about that, well…this isn’t that surprising. The Gilead-ish 35-year-old celebrated the end of DEI at Jack Daniel’s by tweeting that he is bringing “sanity back to corporate America.”

2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo - Day 1

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

They can have that overrated culturally appropriated whiskey. We drink Uncle Nearest over here anyway.

November 5 is election day. Please go vote to keep these types of unserious and unscrupulous people out of power.

