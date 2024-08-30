Reality TV

'First Time Buyer's Club' Season Two Trailer Exclusive

Trailer Exclusive: ‘First-Time Buyer’s Club’ Season Two Returns With Amina Stevens Graciously Guiding Newbies Through The Home Ownership Process

Published on August 30, 2024

OWN’s half-hour series spotlighting the house hunting journeys of first-time home buyers, is returning for a second season and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive first look!

First-Time Buyer's Club

Source: First Time Buyer’s Club / OWN

Oprah Winfrey Network announced today First-Time Buyer’s Club, the authentic and in-depth half-hour series hosted by Amina Stevens, will return with all-new episodes beginning Friday, September 13 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Just like in season one, First-Time Buyer’s Club will take viewers inside the exciting but complex journey of becoming a homeowner for the very first time, no matter the stage in life as Stevens, a former teacher-turned-realtor believes there is a path for everyone to become a homeowner.

Filmed across the Tampa Bay area, each episode follows Amina as she creates a custom plan for new clients, navigating the many pros and cons of various homes and locales. Amina goes out of her way to educate and inspire clients who may be intimidated by the overwhelming housing market. By investigating each client’s unique situation, Amina takes pride in helping her clients break through the myths about home ownership so they can one day realize their dreams.

First-Time Buyer's Club

Source: First-Time Buyer’s Club / OWN

First-Time Buyer’s Club Trailer Exclusive

In the trailer shared exclusively with BOSSIP, we see Amina assuring potential first-time homeowners that she’ll be their “trusted partner, confidant and guide to the first-time buyer’s club” as she helps them negotiate deals and uncover hidden gems in the market.

“There’s a path for everyone to become a homewoner,” she says.

Take an exclusive look below.

 

First-Time Buyer’s Club Returns Friday, September 13

The brand new season kicks off with two back-to-back half-hour episodes on Friday, September 13 at 8pm ET/PT.

In the first episode, viewers meet Dwayne and Lynnise, a military family who’s lived in Guam for the last three years and have only a few days in Tampa to find a home.

The next episode will feature Kashel and Brent, a young couple who are financially ready and on the hunt for their perfect home in a real estate bubble. But with a wish list that includes a two-car garage and a nice backyard, finding the right location at the right price proves to be a challenge for Amina.

In other episodes throughout the season, Angela, a single mother, is featured who is in search of a multi-generational home she can share with her adult son, and Tina, a medical professional who’s looking to buy a home on her own for the first time at age 40.

First-Time Buyer's Club

Source: First-Time Buyer’s Club / OWN

Will YOU will be watching First-Time Buyer’s Club season two on September 13?

