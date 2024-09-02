Summer Send-Off: BOSSIP’s Labor Day Cocktail Concoction Guide

Unfortunately, Summer has to end but Labor Day is upon us so it’s time to send it off with some curated cocktails.

Before fall arrives on September 22, we owe summer one last toast, so before you hop on the grill for the holiday, follow our cocktail guide as we always have the best selection of cocktails you’ll find on the internet.

BOSSIP’s Labor Day Cocktail Guide

Let’s start with the absolute hit of the summer courtesy of Grey Goose. The “Honey Deuce” has dominated the US Open with over $10M in sales and went viral across every social media platform.

GREY GOOSE HONEY DEUCE

Ingredients:

1.25 oz GREY GOOSE® vodka

3.0 oz Fresh Lemonade

0.5 oz Raspberry Liqueur

Method: Chill Collins Glass by placing it in the refrigerator/freezer or by filling it with ice water for 5 minutes. Remove Collins Glass from the refrigerator/freezer, and fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins Glass. Top with a measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with a skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls (note: place honeydew melon in freezer before using the melon baller). Cheers!

Pineapple Bourbon Iced Tea

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Four Roses Small Batch

.75 oz Ooni honey

.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

2 oz Iced tea

3-4 pineapple pieces

Garnish: additional pineapple pieces

Method: Muddle pineapple in a mixing tin. Combine all ingredients (except iced tea) in a mixing tin. Add ice. Shake for fifteen seconds or until the cocktail is properly diluted and well chilled. Add iced tea. Double strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish.

Hibiscus Daisy

Ingredients:

1 oz Uncle Nearest 1884.

1 oz Equiano Light Rum.

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice.

0.75 oz 1:1 Agave Syrup.

0.5 oz Sorel Liqueur.

Pinch of Coarse Sea Salt.

Lemon Wheel garnish.

Method: Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and a pinch of salt. Shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Aflie’s Elegant Twist

Alfie brings a refreshing English twist to Emily’s Parisian life, and this cocktail, featuring London Dry Gin, highlights his British roots—making it the perfect sipping companion while watching him fight for Emily’s love.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Bombay Sapphire

5 oz Sparkling Lemonade (like San Pellegrino Limonata)

Method: Combine all ingredients in your favorite balloon glass or wine glass full of ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Slyvie’s Secret

Similar to Emily’s chic and modern adventures in Paris, the combination of the honeyed notes of whiskey and the floral essence of elderflower adds a touch of elegance to your night of binge-watching.

Ingredients:

1 oz Dewar’s 12 Year Old

0.75 oz St Germain

2 oz Lemonade

Top With Unsweetened Hibiscus Tea

Method: Quickly shake the ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice in a glass. Top with hibiscus tea.

Jalisco Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. – Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila

½ oz. – lime juice

2.5 oz. – Ginger beer

Method: Add Tequila Blanco and lime juice to a copper mule mug filled with ice. Top with ginger beer, then garnish with mint and edible flowers.

Strawberry Moon

Ingredients:

½ oz. – Tres Agaves Cocktail-Ready Organic Agave Nectar

1 oz. – Fresh squeezed Meyer lemon juice

1.5 oz. – Tres Agaves Organic Tequila (Blanco or Reposado)

3 Strawberries

3 Sprigs of mint

Method: Gently muddle strawberries and mint in mixing tin. Add liquid ingredients with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Fine strain into an ice-filled rocks glass, then garnish with lemon peel, strawberry, and/or fresh mint. Enjoy immediately.

Surfside Green Tea + Vodka is sure to serve as the ultimate addition to any summer activity you have planned. Easy to drink: chill then open and enjoy.

SKREWTBEER FLOAT

Ingredients:

2 oz. root beer

1 ¼ oz. Skrewball

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Method: Combine root beer, Skrewball and ice cream in a cup and enjoy!

Tequila Sour

Ingredients:

2oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila

1oz lemon juice

½ oz lime juice

½oz agave nectar

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 egg white or ½ oz aquafaba

Method: Add the tequila, lemon juice, lime juice, agave, bitters, and egg white to a cocktail shaker without ice. Shake for 15 seconds. Add the ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake again for 30 seconds. Strain the drink into a glass; the foam will collect at the top. Serve with a lime wedge and a cocktail Cherry.

LALO Margarita Naranja

Ingredients:

2 ounces LALO Tequila

1/2 ounce Aperol

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce fresh orange juice

1/2 ounce Cointreau

Method: Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake to chill and dilute. Strain into an ice-filled, salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wheel. Makes one serving.

Bourbon Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1 part Aperol aperitif

¾ part of freshly squeezed lemon juice

Splash of simply Syrup

Prosecco

Orange Peel

Method: Fill a wine glass with ice and layer in Maker’s Mark, Aperol, lemon juice, and syrup. Top with Prosecco and garnish with an orange peel.

Honey Bourbon Gold Rush

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Joseph Magnus Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 tsp honey

1 tsp water

1 tbsp lemon juice

Lemon slice, garnish

Cherry, garnish

Method:

Stir honey and water in a cocktail shaker until the honey is dissolved. Add bourbon and lemon juice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice and cherry.

Elysian Brewing “Pumpkin Variety Pack”

With a variety of “Night Owl”, “Punkuccino”, “The Great Pumpkin” and “Dark O’ Moon” guests will love the reminder Halloween is near. Just chill then enjoy!