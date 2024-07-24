Celebrate National Tequila Day With BOSSIP's Tasty Guide
Cheers: Celebrate National Tequila Day With BOSSIP’s Cocktail Concoction Guide
Enjoy National Tequila Day with BOSSIP and our delicious hand-curated cocktail guide featuring all your favorite sips.
Summer is almost over but we still have a few celebrations to look forward to in the coming weeks. First on the agenda is National Tequila Day which means all the agave plant drinkers can rejoice and celebrate the day dedicated to their favorite sips. Tequila drinkers take their spirit very seriously, and here at BOSSIP, we do as well.
Of course, we have you covered with BOSSIP’s National Tequila Day cocktail guide, so pull out the bar cart and let’s get to work.
National Tequila Day Drink Guide
Tequila Don Julio Lone Ranger
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado
1 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
2 oz Sparkling Rosé Wine
Dried Lemon Slice
Method: Add the Tequila Don Julio Rosado, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Add the sparkling wine. Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Ruby (RED) Paloma
Ingredients:
1.5 oz (LOBOS 1707) RED
1.5 oz ruby red grapefruit juice
1.5 oz pink grapefruit soda
Grapefruit
Mint
Method: Build over ice in a highball glass and stir. Garnish with a ruby red grapefruit slice and mint sprig.
PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO
2 oz chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine
3 oz chilled Ginger Ale
Method: In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, and stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.
Milagro “Mexican Spritz”
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Milagro Silver
2 parts Aperol
½ parts Grapefruit juice
3 parts Prosecco
Method: Pour tequila, Aperol and grapefruit juice over ice, top with Prosecco, and garnish with grapefruit slices. Enjoy the 100% blue agave flavors balanced out with the brightness of grapefruit and Aperol.
Pantalones “Sunrise Speedo”
Ingredients:
2 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,
2 oz Orange Juice,
1 oz Lime Juice,
1 oz Grenadine,
Cherry & Orange Wheel (for garnish)
Method: In a shaker with ice, combine Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, orange juice, and lime juice. Shake well and pour into a high-ball glass with ice. Float the grenadine on top like you’re floating in a lazy river. Put the cherry on top of the perfect cocktail by garnishing it with an orange wheel and cherry.
Chambord’s “Liquid Sunshine”
Ingredients:
0.5 oz El Jimador Blanco Tequila
1.5 oz Chambord
0.75 oz lime juice
0.5 oz passionfruit syrup (Liber & Co.)
0.25 oz ginger syrup
Method: Shake, strain, and pour over ice.
“Casa Coco” Curated By The Surf Lodge In Montauk
Ingredients:
2.0 oz Casamigos
1.5 oz Vita Coco
¾ oz Yuzu Juice
¾ oz Lemon Lemon
½ oz Simple Syrup
Method: Combine all ingredients and enjoy over ice.
The Don
Ingredients:
2 oz Don Fulano Añejo
1 oz Amontillado Sherry
.5 oz Dry Vermouth
.25 oz Agave Nectar
Dash of Chocolate Bitters
Method: Add ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir together to combine/chill. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Coconut Margarita (Batched for 8)
Ingredients:
2 cups Flecha Azul Blanco
1 cup Lime Juice
1 cup Triple Sec
1 ½ cups Cream of Coconut, blended
Method: Add all ingredients to a pitcher, fill with ice, and stir well. Serve and enjoy!
Cristalita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino
1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge
1/2 oz agave nectar
2 slices of lime
2 slices of lemon
2 slices of orange
2 cilantro sprigs
1 slice serrano chile
Method: In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano, and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain, and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel, and serrano chile.
