Cheers: Celebrate National Tequila Day With BOSSIP’s Cocktail Concoction Guide

Enjoy National Tequila Day with BOSSIP and our delicious hand-curated cocktail guide featuring all your favorite sips.

Summer is almost over but we still have a few celebrations to look forward to in the coming weeks. First on the agenda is National Tequila Day which means all the agave plant drinkers can rejoice and celebrate the day dedicated to their favorite sips. Tequila drinkers take their spirit very seriously, and here at BOSSIP, we do as well.

Of course, we have you covered with BOSSIP’s National Tequila Day cocktail guide, so pull out the bar cart and let’s get to work.

National Tequila Day Drink Guide

Tequila Don Julio Lone Ranger

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

1 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Sparkling Rosé Wine

Dried Lemon Slice

Method: Add the Tequila Don Julio Rosado, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Add the sparkling wine. Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Ruby (RED) Paloma

Ingredients:

1.5 oz (LOBOS 1707) RED

1.5 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

1.5 oz pink grapefruit soda

Grapefruit

Mint

Method: Build over ice in a highball glass and stir. Garnish with a ruby red grapefruit slice and mint sprig.

PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

2 oz chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine

3 oz chilled Ginger Ale

Method: In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, and stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.

Milagro “Mexican Spritz”

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Milagro Silver

2 parts Aperol

½ parts Grapefruit juice

3 parts Prosecco

Method: Pour tequila, Aperol and grapefruit juice over ice, top with Prosecco, and garnish with grapefruit slices. Enjoy the 100% blue agave flavors balanced out with the brightness of grapefruit and Aperol.

Pantalones “Sunrise Speedo”

Ingredients:

2 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,

2 oz Orange Juice,

1 oz Lime Juice,

1 oz Grenadine,

Cherry & Orange Wheel (for garnish)

Method: In a shaker with ice, combine Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, orange juice, and lime juice. Shake well and pour into a high-ball glass with ice. Float the grenadine on top like you’re floating in a lazy river. Put the cherry on top of the perfect cocktail by garnishing it with an orange wheel and cherry.

Chambord’s “Liquid Sunshine”

Ingredients:

0.5 oz El Jimador Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz Chambord

0.75 oz lime juice

0.5 oz passionfruit syrup (Liber & Co.)

0.25 oz ginger syrup

Method: Shake, strain, and pour over ice.

“Casa Coco” Curated By The Surf Lodge In Montauk

Ingredients:

2.0 oz Casamigos

1.5 oz Vita Coco

¾ oz Yuzu Juice

¾ oz Lemon Lemon

½ oz Simple Syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients and enjoy over ice.

The Don

Ingredients:

2 oz Don Fulano Añejo

1 oz Amontillado Sherry

.5 oz Dry Vermouth

.25 oz Agave Nectar

Dash of Chocolate Bitters

Method: Add ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir together to combine/chill. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Coconut Margarita (Batched for 8)

Ingredients:

2 cups Flecha Azul Blanco

1 cup Lime Juice

1 cup Triple Sec

1 ½ cups Cream of Coconut, blended

Method: Add all ingredients to a pitcher, fill with ice, and stir well. Serve and enjoy!

Cristalita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino

1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge

1/2 oz agave nectar

2 slices of lime

2 slices of lemon

2 slices of orange

2 cilantro sprigs

1 slice serrano chile

Method: In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano, and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain, and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel, and serrano chile.