‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Christine Takes Julian To The Scene Of The Crime

Our favorite guilty pleasure reality show Love After Lockup is back with a brand new episode tonight.

Love After Lockup follows seven couples, including two fan favorites, from Love During Lockup as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. The couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Christine isn’t at all upset about leaving West Virginia in her rear view to move to Maryland with Julian, but on their way out of town she takes him by the scene of the crime — her first bank robbery!

Julian seems excited by his girlfriend’s gritty past. Would you be as curious if you were in his position?

An all-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, August 30 at 8pm EST