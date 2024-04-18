Bossip Video

What happens when you turn the cameras on and mix guilt and pleasure? A new season of Love During Lockup!

This Friday, April 19th, WeTV will premiere the latest season of their highly captivating show, Love During Lockup. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s all-new episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Andrew’s friend James comes to help him do some work on the house and he ends up learning a whole lot more about Andrew’s new love interest — Candice!

Check out the clip below:

Every time we watch a clip from this show we can’t help but wonder if the civilians on the show can afford to be helping out their jailbaes this much! Do you think Andrew is out of order renting Candice an apartment? Especially one that costs so much? What’s the most you’ve spent on a love interest? Any regrets?

About Love During Lockup:

Love During Lockup reveals the fascinating moments that happen when people look for love and begin relationships with inmates. The captivating docuseries introduces viewers to six couples navigating the challenges of romance in the prison system. Each person has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars. Some are completely obsessed with finding the prisoner of their dreams and their daily lives revolve around this pursuit. For others, this may be their first time reaching out and embarking on such an unconventional relationship. These couples face unique challenges from sending money, first video dates and visits, to the heartbreak and frustration of the prison system, but is it true love or just a con?

Love During Lockup returns to WeTV with an all-new episode Friday, April 19 at 9pm EST. Will you be watching?