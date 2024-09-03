Reality TV

Style Kings: aspireTV Series Celebrated Ahead Of Its Premiere

aspireTV’s ‘Style Kings’ Celebrate Their New Luxury Design Series With Affair Attended By ATL Mayor Andre Dickens, Excellence Ensues [Exclusive]

Published on September 3, 2024

AspireTV

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

ATL’s Style Kings were recently celebrated for their exciting new aspireTV series spotlighting style, interior design, and custom clothing, and excellence ensued.

Just before the Labor Day holiday, the network that celebrates and reflects Black life, style, and culture, hosted a special screening for the new luxury design series Style Kings starring Dedrick Thomas and Justin Q. Williams. 

Attendees flooded Atlanta’s Buckhead Art & Co ahead of the series premiere on Wednesday, September 4 at 8 pm ET as a part of aspireTV’s “Power Players” hour lineup.

AspireTV

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

The event opened with remarks from Eshena Roman, Sr. Director Multicultural Marketing for UP Entertainment, and Angela Cannon, SVP Multicultural Networks for UP Entertainment and General Manager at aspireTV.

Style Kings

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

Attendees were then treated to a sneak peek of Episode 1 of Style Kings and following the screening, a fireside chat with the series talent, interior designer, and Atlanta-based HGTV design star Justin Q. Williams and celebrity custom clothier Dedrick Thomas of Hideoki Bespoke, was moderated by The Lifestyle Specialist, Kenny Burns.

AspireTV Style Kings

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

During the chat, Thomas shared that his love for style was inspired by his mother, two grandmothers, and two great-grandmothers who taught him to always “look the part.”

“It was very important to me and I just wanted to make sure I could be the best version of myself for them and for my family.”

He went on to add that he’s a proud “lifestyle connoisseur” who connects people, something that will be shown in the series.

“When I developed Hideoki, it was more about bringing the right people together so that we could accomplish things together and create opportunities.”

Style Kings

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

As for Williams, he noted that he’s proud to bring Black male representation to the interior design business via Style Kings on aspireTV.

“I didn’t see myself on TV or in books growing up,” he said. “Rightfully so because there are less than 3% of Black people in general that are interior designers. Growing up I didn’t have that visual of what that could look like. That is also very important to me when it comes to television, I’ve done television a few times and it’s very important that I see myself there so they can see themselves here.”

AspireTV

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

Notable attendees of the ritzy affair included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and former NBA Player and Coach Jerry Stackhouse, both clients of Thomas’ Hideoki Bespoke business.

 

Style Kings

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

Style Kings

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

AspireTV

Source: Jamal Mitchell / @primandproperphoto

This style-celebrating series embodies the culture, swagger, and star power of Atlanta and details Williams’ and Thomas’ respective representations of fashion, interior design, and all things fly.

 

In Style Kings, audiences will enter the world of high fashion and interior design with two successful entrepreneurs (Justin Q. Williams and Dedrick Thomas), who specialize in luxurious styleStyle Kings will have open and honest conversations, sharing how their artistic minds shape their approach to fashion and design. Catering to a roster of celebrity clients and high-profile projects, these two experts will elevate the discourse on Black men’s contribution to art and culture, while inspiring viewers to define their own style and swagger in this 10-episode series.

 

Will YOU be watching Style Kings when it premieres this Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on apsireTV?

