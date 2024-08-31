Georgia Election Workers Clap Back At Rudy Giuliani, Demand His Properties, Watches & Benz After $140M Defamation Win

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss Aren’t Playing — They Want Their Money From Rudy Giuliani NOW

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the Georgia election workers who had to deal with all kinds of mess after Rudy Giuliani spread lies about them, are coming for what’s theirs. After winning a $140 million defamation lawsuit against Giuliani, they’re done waiting. The disrespected duo filed a court order to snatch up his assets, including his luxury condos, fancy watches, and even his Mercedes-Benz.

As BOSSIP previously reports, Giuliani admitted to spreading lies about them! So now, the journey for justice ramps up.

They’re Taking Everything — Even the Yankees Rings

Freeman and Moss demand that Giuliani hand over his New York condo, worth around $6 million, and his Palm Beach spot, valued at $3.5 million.

But that’s not all — they’re also coming for his collection of luxury watches, his Mercedes, and even his New York Yankees World Series rings. One of those rings alone potentially has a value of $30,000. According to Politico, these are two separately filed cases! Whew!

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Guess how foul this sore loser is trying to play? Giuliani tried to play the bankruptcy card, but the judge wasn’t having it, and tossed his case out in July.

With that protection gone, Freeman and Moss are ready to collect. They refused to play Giuliani’s games and accused him of ducking and dodging throughout this ordeal.

BBC states that their lawyers made it clear in this court order: if Giuliani doesn’t cough up the goods in seven days, they’ll take more drastic measures.

Rudy’s Crying “Harassment” — But It’s Too Late for That

Of course, Giuliani’s not happy. He’s appealing the defamation verdict and is now whining that Freeman and Moss are just trying to “harass and intimidate” him. According to BBC News, his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, fired off an email to Reuters.

It states, “The appeal of the $148 million verdict hasn’t even been heard yet, and they’re already coming for him.”

Coming for who? Let’s not forget that Giuliani’s lies put Freeman and Moss through hell.

Some background info: this all started because Giuliani falsely accused Freeman and Moss of messing with the 2020 election results.

His lies led to THEM being harassed AND threatened by people who bought into the nonsense.

BBC News states in December, a jury saw through his BS and hit him with the massive defamation judgment — $140 million, including over $16 million each for the emotional damage they suffered.

Giuliani’s Legal Woes Aren’t Over — He’s Still Got Charges Waiting

And don’t think this is the end for Giuliani. He’s still facing heavy legal drama, including nine felony charges related to a “fake elector” scheme in Arizona. Politico states that Giuliani and 17 others tried to declare Trump the winner of the 2020 election there, and now he’s paying the price. Cheaters never win!

Freeman and Moss aren’t backing down. This latest move shows they’re determined to get what’s owed to them — no more delays, no more excuses. Black women deserve justice, especially while they’re alive.

Whether Giuliani will hand over the goods or face even more trouble remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain: these ladies aren’t going anywhere.