Fix It, Jesus: Judge Mathis Vows To Win Back Wife After Divorce Filing, Warns Fellow Married Men Not To ‘Neglect’ Their Wives

Judge Mathis is serious about getting his wife back despite her divorce filing, and he’s issuing a warning to men who aren’t prioritizing their spouses.

Divorce is never comfortable and experiencing the end of a relationship in the public eye must be torture. Judge Mathis’s wife, Linda, filed for divorce after 39 years, leaving him in shambles.

According to TMZ, Mathis who’s admittedly hurting said that he won’t go down without a fight. After immediately revealing that his life is “terrible” amid Linda’s filing, the judge told the cameras that his busy schedule played a part in his marriage’s demise.

“I’m here at the airport now, flying out as I have for 25 years… My wife has been third, serving the community, taping my show, having fun with friends,” he said before advising his fellow men. “Never be too busy or have too much fun beyond your life.”

Mathis gave further insight into the situation reveal the two still share a home so he’s holding out hope that they can make things work.

“We’re still in the same house and we’re maintaining a friendship, and I’m trying to get my wife back,”he said. “I have to show her that… Hopefully, I can show her while we’re there together, and hopefully, she doesn’t complete the process.”

He also denied cheating rumors and an erroneous rumor that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

We hope Judge Mathis can save his marriage because you can see the stress on his face. Our blessings are with the Judge and his queen as they figure out their circumstances.

You can watch Judge Mathis’s distressed TMZ interview below.