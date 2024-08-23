Reality TV Stars

Judge Mathis’ Wife Linda Files For Divorce After 39 Years Of Marriage

Published on August 23, 2024

Judge Greg Mathis may find himself on the other side of the courtroom because his wife, Linda Mathis, is divorcing him.

Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

While everyone was looking for clues of Beyoncé possibly performing at the DNC, Linda Mathis was making her way to the courthouse on Thursday. While the news may shock fans of his famous TV show and recent reality series, the documents don’t shed much light on what led to the end of the relationship. According to TMZ, Linda’s filing cited “irreconcilable differences” for the breakup.

The 61-year-old listed July 17 as the date that the Mathis Family Matters stars officially separated. The documents also indicate that Linda requests spousal support from the TV star. She also wants to waive any possibility of Judge Mathis receiving spousal support from her.

Love & Laughter Opens at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

It’s unclear whether the split is amicable or also comes as a shock to the controversial joke cracker. Considering that their four kids are all adults now, it may not be as messy as other high-profile celebrity divorces with custody battles like Jeezy and Jeannie Mai or Cardi B and Offset, who all share young children.

Greg and Linda share Jade, 39; Greg Jr., 35; Camara, 36; Amir, 34.

Greg And Linda Mathis’ 39 Years Of Marriage

Judge Mathis and Linda Mathis attend Premiere Of E!'s New Series "Mathis Family Matters"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The filing also does not detail whether or not the estranged couple has a prenup in place. It might be unlikely for the two college sweethearts, who met at Eastern Michigan University. They wed in 1985, shortly after graduation and more than a decade before his TV show began. Linda has been by his side through his rise to fame, but now the grandmother is moving on.

Judge Mathis previously thanked Linda for supporting his demanding career during his acceptance speech for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to Page Six

“After coming out of the streets in Detroit, Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, five, six days a week. So it’s that support that allowed me to pursue the success that you see,” he said.

Linda co-signed the family commitment, adding, “Our love and support runs deep. That’s how the Mathis family rolls.”

