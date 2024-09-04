Sun’s Out, R&Buns Out: Queen Naija Applies Pool Day Pressure With Double Cheeked Up Thirst Traps Ahead Of New Single, BBLows Up Internet

Sun’s out, R&Buns out!

R&Baddie Queen Naija has social media in a chokehold over her double cheeked up thirst traps at the pool to promote her new single “Good Girls Finish Last” dropping this Friday.

The platinum-selling songstress treated fans to a deluxe 2-pack of premium thirst traps on the gram that immediately went viral across social media.

Without giving fans time to recover, the Grammy-nominee followed up with more pool day pressure in an effective rollout for her buzzy new single.

The viral moment comes a few years after the polarizing star opened up about her BBL journey that continues to be a hot topic among fans and haters online.

You may recall the outspoken singer (who admitted to getting a BBL) clapping back at negative comments about surgically enhanced bodies. Back in 2019, the former YouTube obsession went in-depth with details about her decision while sharing some insight about her recovery in a Vlog.

Naturally, haters had something to say about a viral photo of Queen in her cheetah print swimsuit making its rounds online. Hours later, the singer fired off tweets aimed body-shamers, assuring them she loves her body and so does her boo, Clarence White.

https://twitter.com/queennaija/status/1384988845129670660

“Lol, y’all body shame people for being fat, y’all body shame skinny people, y’all body shame mom bodies, and surgery bodies as long as I love my body and my ni**a love it, I’m good. I’m sexy & I know it.“

Fast forward to present day and, based on her recent pics, she seems happy with her decision after two kids and some enhancements. And yes, Clarence is happy too.

Will you be streaming “Good Girls Finish Last” this Friday? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Queen Naija’sthirst traps on the flip.