Y2K Calamity: Ice Spice Responds To Cleotrapa’s ‘Manipulative’ Claims: ‘All I Did Was Share My Stage With You’

Ice Spice is being called out by yet another former friend, this time, following their time on tour together.

Rapper Cleotrapa took to TikTok this weekend to upload a nearly-hour-long, multi-part video going in on Ice Spice, accusing the star of being a “fake friend.” Her claims stem from her time opening for Ice on the Y2K! World Tour, during which Cleo claims she experienced some seriously poor treatment.

As explained in her lengthy video, Cleotrapa claims she had to pay for her own hotels and food while on tour, also adding that she was forced to use bathrooms as her dressing rooms. She also says she wasn’t compensated for her time, which she was initially fine with until she realized Ice Spice was seemingly using her as a prop to look like the better performer.

In response to these allegations, Ice hosted an X Space with her fans to defend herself, essentially attributing all of Cleo’s claims to jealousy.

“You’re gon’ send me a whole essay after tour, like you just gon’ just get off the bus,” Ice began in her response, according to Complex. “I don’t even know you got off the bus and you gon’ send me an essay with an intro, body, and conclusion and you want me to try to analyze this s**t and figure out how I’m wrong when all I did was share my stage with you? When I ain’t even have to do that.”

She continued, “You got less than 10,000 listeners and I’m sharing my stage with you and you feeling so entitled. Like, you thinking my peoples that work for me is supposed to work for you too. Like, that’s so crazy to me.”

Ice went on to call Cleotrapa’s TikToks “rants” that are part of a larger “crashout,” responding to more claims about their friendship and their tour bus layout being compared to a slave ship.

“The whole thing that’s blowing me right now is talking about some dark energy, trying to compare a tour bus to a slave ship,” Ice continued. “Like, what are you talking about right now? What? That is crazy to me, bro. that is so crazy to me. You’re really gon’ be friends with somebody for two years but the whole time you feel like they soulless and dark? Like, you sound dumb as hell, b***h. If anything we both need saving. What the f**k are you talking about, bro? We was at the movie theaters, we was cyphin’.” She went on to say, “B***h, you not gon’ tell the people how we was at an Italian restaurant and you ate so much f***ing food, you f***ing vacuum, that the server was like, where did the food go? Stop it right now.” And as for the bus layout, Ice responded to claims of Cleo not being allowed into the back area by saying, “B***h, can I play with my p***y one time, in my bed one time?” she said. “Like, damn. You wanna sleep in my bed every day?”

These claims from Cleotrapa, who says she was friends with Ice Spice for two years prior to their falling out, come following the “Deli” rapper’s very public split from singer and former friend Baby Storme earlier this year.

At the time, Storme released a ton of text message screenshots of Ice Spice hating on her “Barbie World” collaborator Nicki Minaj. During their falling out, Storme and Cleo clashed–but now, it seems like they’re coming together to unite against Ice after both having such negative experiences with her.

“I tried to warn you & you just threatened to beat me up,” Baby Storme told Cleo while retweeting her response from May. “Nevertheless, I’m sorry that happened to you.” Cleotrapa responded, “Oh I threatened to beat you up cause you was doing all that cause was mad at ice. It didn’t give you had any respect for me boo You really could’ve dm’d me from the jump with that whole situation if you was on some real b***h s**t word but thank you ❤️.”

And in response to Ice shaming her for eating “so much f***ing food, you f***ing vacuum,” Cleo accused the rapper of losing weight by taking Ozempic.

“Imagine being called big by someone that was just big,” she tweeted. “I’m going to bed bro ozempic got yall gassed & fatphobic now? BET.”

And regarding her claims about being treated poorly on tour, Ice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., says he spoke to Cleotrapa’s manager after her posts went viral. According to him, they both agree Cleo handled the situation poorly.

“What rubs me the wrong way is we live in TikTok / social media economy where people know how to go viral for clout and they go public with something that can be handle from a private phone call to speak on differences,” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/JamesRosemondJr/status/1831033569009185031

“I’m big on fairness & unity, peace & love,” Rosemond Jr. continued. “Best way to live to sleep at night.But we have to be grateful of opportunities that we get.Sometimes the experience is NOT what we expected & that’s OK. You learn from it & move forward. The public bashing just means therapy is needed.”

https://twitter.com/JamesRosemondJr/status/1831033571005607992

Still, Cleo claims the idea that her manager talked to Ice Spice’s after the fact is false.

“The way he lying LMFAOOO,” she wrote in response to screenshots of his tweets. “My manager ain’t speak to that man cause why tf would he be chattin afterwards 😭”

And that’s another friendly fallout for Ice Spice on the books.