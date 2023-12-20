After the success of #TheImpactATL, some Big Apple influencers are starring in a spinoff about their undeniable impact, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the trailer.

VH1 has greenlit #TheImpactNY, the next series of the popular franchise The Impact from Executive producers Entertainment One (eOne) and Quality Films, the film and television arm of powerhouse record label Quality Control Music, the auspices for smash hit BET+ Original series The Impact Atlanta.

A press release reports that #TheImpactNY, premiering Monday, January 22 at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1, is a one-hour unscripted series that will give audiences an inside look into the dynamic lives of Big Apple standouts who are top influencers in business, music, beauty, and fashion. Viewers will see their creative processes, preparations, and high-stakes deal-making, as they peel back the curtain on the perfectly curated social media personas within the cast.

Speaking of the cast, it stars big names with big followings including mother-daughter duo Bernice and Ashley Burgos, Chinese Kitty, Cleotrapa, Dream Doll, Ella Rodriguez, Maleni Cruz, and Scot Louie.

#TheImpactNY Trailer Showcases The Dynamic Cast’s Careers & Clashes

A trailer shared exclusively with BOSSIP shows the tastemakers managing their daily lives while impacting the culture in their own unique way.

Bernice is exploring entrepreneurship which includes working with her daughter Ashley who people often mistake for her sister.

Meanwhile, Ashley is seen wanting to make her own impact despite being labeled a “nepo baby.”

Rappers DreamDoll and Chinese Kitty are gushing over their music success…

while Cleotrapra is seen going from making hilarious skits to hitting the recording studio.

Ella Rodriguez a.k.a. Ella Bands, who shares a child with A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, is also seen in the trailer telling her friends that she wants to be known as more than a baby mama.

As for stylist Scot Louie, he’s confident about the impact he makes in the fashion world. “The entire industry as a whole needs me,” he says.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we meet Maleni Cruz known for viral videos with her fiancé Chicklet.

The Dominican comedienne wants to delve into acting but her man seems unsupportive.

There’s also a tense moment when Chinese Kitty explodes over “not being scared of no hoe” and DreamDoll accusing someone of being “delulu.”

When it comes to culture, fashion, music, and finance, no other city compares to New York and it’s clear that these influencers are up for the challenge.

Watch as these tastemakers impact the culture and take the city that never sleeps into overdrive!

Take an exclusive look at the #ImpactNY trailer below.

#TheImpactNY premieres Monday, January 22, 2024, at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1—will YOU be watching?

See the group’s official cast bios on the flip.