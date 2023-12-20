After the success of #TheImpactATL, some Big Apple influencers are starring in a spinoff about their undeniable impact, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the trailer.
VH1 has greenlit #TheImpactNY, the next series of the popular franchise The Impact from Executive producers Entertainment One (eOne) and Quality Films, the film and television arm of powerhouse record label Quality Control Music, the auspices for smash hit BET+ Original series The Impact Atlanta.
A press release reports that #TheImpactNY, premiering Monday, January 22 at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1, is a one-hour unscripted series that will give audiences an inside look into the dynamic lives of Big Apple standouts who are top influencers in business, music, beauty, and fashion. Viewers will see their creative processes, preparations, and high-stakes deal-making, as they peel back the curtain on the perfectly curated social media personas within the cast.
Speaking of the cast, it stars big names with big followings including mother-daughter duo Bernice and Ashley Burgos, Chinese Kitty, Cleotrapa, Dream Doll, Ella Rodriguez, Maleni Cruz, and Scot Louie.
#TheImpactNY Trailer Showcases The Dynamic Cast’s Careers & Clashes
A trailer shared exclusively with BOSSIP shows the tastemakers managing their daily lives while impacting the culture in their own unique way.
Bernice is exploring entrepreneurship which includes working with her daughter Ashley who people often mistake for her sister.
Meanwhile, Ashley is seen wanting to make her own impact despite being labeled a “nepo baby.”
Rappers DreamDoll and Chinese Kitty are gushing over their music success…
while Cleotrapra is seen going from making hilarious skits to hitting the recording studio.
Ella Rodriguez a.k.a. Ella Bands, who shares a child with A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, is also seen in the trailer telling her friends that she wants to be known as more than a baby mama.
As for stylist Scot Louie, he’s confident about the impact he makes in the fashion world. “The entire industry as a whole needs me,” he says.
Elsewhere in the trailer, we meet Maleni Cruz known for viral videos with her fiancé Chicklet.
The Dominican comedienne wants to delve into acting but her man seems unsupportive.
There’s also a tense moment when Chinese Kitty explodes over “not being scared of no hoe” and DreamDoll accusing someone of being “delulu.”
When it comes to culture, fashion, music, and finance, no other city compares to New York and it’s clear that these influencers are up for the challenge.
Watch as these tastemakers impact the culture and take the city that never sleeps into overdrive!
Take an exclusive look at the #ImpactNY trailer below.
#TheImpactNY premieres Monday, January 22, 2024, at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1—will YOU be watching?
See the group’s official cast bios on the flip.
Ashley Marie Burgos | @realashleyburgos
Ashley Marie Burgos, a multi-talented 26-year-old model, is making waves in the music industry, following the footsteps of her influential mother, the original mega influencer, Bernice Burgos. Collaborating on Bold and Beautiful and Miracles Fitness, two thriving sleepwear and fitness brands, Ashley boasts a dedicated fanbase nearly one million strong. Fueled by the success of her hit single “Knock Knock,” Ashley is positioning herself as a dynamic force in the industry, carving her distinctive path beyond her mother’s legacy.
Bernice Burgos | @realberniceburgos
All Hail The Queen: Bernice Burgos, a native New Yorker from Manhattan, embarked on her modeling journey while working as a bartender in her mid-20s. Her breakthrough came when she starred in Rick Ross’ music video for “Diced Pineapples” in 2012, catapulting her into a significant modeling career and cementing her status as one of the original influencers, empowering women worldwide. With a fierce legacy and an indomitable pioneering spirit, Bernice Burgos stands as a true legend. Beyond her successful modeling career, she ventured into entrepreneurship, founding Bold & Beautiful, a sleepwear line designed to empower women of all shapes and sizes. Her brand champions confidence and inclusivity.
Chinese Kitty | @chinesekitty
Chinese Kitty, an influential figure in both music and social media, reaches millions worldwide with her music. Having graced some of the world’s most illustrious stages, including the Rolling Loud festival, she commands attention with her name alone. With an impressive following of nearly 4 million devoted fans, her every move is anticipated by a captivated audience. Renowned for her striking beauty, Chinese Kitty has become a #bodygoals icon. Her unapologetic East Coast intensity infuses every lyric, delivering seductive bars and knockout hooks that amass millions of streams and views. As a rapper, entrepreneur, and Love & Hip Hop Miami star, her debut album SMD epitomizes her uncompromising style, offering a powerful collection of unfiltered hits.
Cleotrapa | @iamcleotrapa
Cleotrapa, an undeniable influencer and captivating recording artist from Staten Island, New York, embodies unapologetic charisma and relatability. At 25, she’s evolved into a magnetic online personality, blending inspirational messaging and satirical commentary on everyday life, drawing in her following of well over a million across various platforms. Cleotrapa’s top-tier humor paired with her signature New York swag has catapulted her to becoming one of social media’s most beloved personalities among fans and brand partners alike.
DreamDoll | @dreamdoll
DreamDoll, a Bronx native, has unequivocally carved her own path over the past few years. She organically built her music following on Instagram, a platform that catapulted her onto prominent TV shows and into partnerships with major brands. Her larger-than-life personality and doll-like appearance harmonize effortlessly with her slick cadence and rhymes, establishing her as a standout among the rising stars in the rap genre. With over 5 million followers, DreamDoll stands tall as one of New York’s finest, effortlessly delivering fiery verses. Notably, her collaborations with industry giants like Lil Kim and French Montana showcase her versatility and acclaim. Her top-tier fashion sense commands attention, making anything associated with DreamDoll an instant hit.
Ella Rodriguez | @slaybyella
Known in her hometown of Bronx, NY, as Ella Bands, the soft-spoken powerhouse ascended to become one of New York City’s most prominent social media influencers in 2015. Ella, alongside her longtime partner Artist, better known as rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, embraces the joys of parenthood, raising two beautiful children together. Elevating her social media prominence into a thriving million-dollar empire, she stands as an accomplished entrepreneur, vocalist, and dedicated mother. With an impressive Instagram following of nearly 2.3 million and nearly 10 million overall engagements on TikTok, Ella’s ever-expanding influence is a force to be reckoned with in business and on social media.
Maleni Cruz | @malenicruz
Maleni, a viral sensation hailing from Brooklyn, has garnered widespread acclaim with her carefree demeanor and exceptional humor, amassing millions of views, likes, and shares across her viral videos. Alongside her partner Chicklet, she’s gained recognition for being outspoken and assertive, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with, unafraid to express her opinions and stand her ground. Her Dominican roots and New York upbringing her relatable, endearing to 3 million followers who adore her comedic style.
Scot Louie | @scotlouie
Scot Louie, an acclaimed celebrity fashion stylist known for his work with stars like Ryan Destiny, Normani, Victoria Monét, Lil’ Kim, and Keke Palmer, has been a trendsetter influencing millions in the fashion world with his signature hashtag #fashionNEEDSme. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Scot began styling celebrities at the age of 15. While continuing his work in fashion, Scot has also ventured into the culinary space with DinnerPlus, his innovative ‘Food Board’ which features a variety of curated dishes on Instagram, showcasing his artisanal spice blends with carefully curated recipes, Scot’s passion for food has blossomed. Anticipating the release of his upcoming cookbook in Fall 2024, Scot is set to make a flavorful mark beyond the fashion industry.
Join the conversation using #TheImpactNY and follow the official “The Impact New York” accounts on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. Catch up on demand with VH1’s “The Impact New York” on Paramount+, Pluto TV, the official series page, and the VH1 App.
