BeyDay Blessings: BirthdaYoncé Narrates SirDavis Whisky Ad Announcing Its Availability Online And In Select Stores

Beyoncé is blessing us on her birthday!

SirDavis, the new American whisky founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in partnership with Moët Hennessy, is now available for purchase online and in select stores.

According to a press release, this comes after an overwhelming pre-order period following the announcement of the whisky on August 20.

Now, SirDavis is available for purchase online all over the nation along with retail locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington D.C. The whisky is available at select retail locations in London, Paris, and Tokyo.

Whisky enthusiasts can also find SirDavis at DFS stores within select U.S. airports this month, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport. In New York and Los Angeles, travelers can even enjoy specialty SirDavis tastings.

For a signature experience when trying the new whisky, Bey’s team recommends making the Honey Bee, a cocktail paying homage to the brand’s founder and crafted using SirDavis American Whisky, fresh lemon juice, and honey syrup, garnished with honeycomb.

Ingredients 2 oz SirDavis American Whisky .75 oz Lemon Juice .5 oz Honey Syrup* Garnish: Honeycomb *To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container. Instructions Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with honeycomb.

Designed to stand out from other premium spirits, the SirDavis bottle is described as “striking and clean, making it an unmistakable beacon of luxury.” Intentional design elements tell the story of SirDavis and honor Davis Hogue, Knowles-Carter’s great-grandfather, who was a farmer and moonshiner, and after whom the brand is named.

As explained in a press release,

“The vessel’s finely ribbed glass evokes the Art Deco style of Hogue’s era, while its tall, sleek design and minimal branding set a new standard for modern luxury packaging. Crafted to be cherished, every detail—from the feel in-hand to the way the glass catches the light—was thoughtfully considered.”

Beyoncé also narrated an ad for SirDavis Whisky where she calls it “strong, confident, not easily shaken; or stirred” and the “future of whisky.”

“I want you to try something for the first time, satisfy your curiosity,” she says in the ad. “When the dust settles, let the memories pour.”

Everyone say, “Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!”