Beyoncé Teams Up With Moet Hennessy To Launch SirDavis

Businesswoman Bey: Beyoncé Has Teamed Up With Moet Hennessy To Launch SirDavis American Whisky

Published on August 20, 2024

Beyoncé has unveiled her latest business venture–and no, it’s not the visuals.

Beyoncé announces Sir Davis

Source: Mason Poole and Julian Dakdouk

The “16 CARRIAGES” singer has teamed up with Moët Hennessy to announce the launch of a new American whisky; SirDavis.

According to a press release, SirDavis has been years in the making, offering “an unexpected take on American whisky with a bespoke recipe, unusual maturation process, and one-of-a-kind taste profile with inspiration from Japanese and Scottish styles — perfectly suited to Knowles-Carter’s whisky ideal.”

The whisky was created with Dr. Bill Lumsden, one of the world’s most regarded Master Distillers, challenging category norms by “combining the complex, rich character of rye with the soft elegance of malted barley for a uniquely harmonious blend of fruit and spice.”

RHODubai

Source: Atiba Jefferson 

Beyoncé has a long history of loving whisky, as mentioned in many of her songs. The idea to create a whisky of her own came upon the discovery that her great-grandfather Davis Hogue–who the brand is named after–worked as a farmer and moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition. The bottle’s design is meant to honor both Hogue and Knowles-Carter’s Texas roots, which the latter has been leaning into more and more since her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

RHODubai

Source: Julian Dakdouk

Bey announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting some seriously stunning photos wearing an all-white ensemble. In the first pic, she’s holding up a glass of her new whisky, and in her caption, she writes, “🥃 DAVIS IN MY BONES 🥃” along with a link to the SirDavis website.

SirDavis is now available for pre-order here.

