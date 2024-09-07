Reality TV

Jennifer Williams’ Fiancé Jailed Days Before Paris Wedding

Drama, Detours, And I Do’s: Jennifer Williams’ Fiancé Sentenced To Jail, But The Wedding Goes On!

Published on September 7, 2024

Love isn’t always a smooth ride, and for Jennifer Williams of Basketball Wives, it’s been anything but typical as she and her fiancé, Christian Gold, navigate an unexpected detour on their way to the altar.

Unfortunately, Christian was taken into custody at the DeKalb County courthouse on Friday morning, just one week before the couple’s wedding in Paris. As BOSSIP previously reported, Christian, who’s been on probation for a false imprisonment charge, found himself in hot water again, this time for violating the terms of his probation.

The charge? Traveling out of the country without permission from his probation officer. And where did the officer find this out? None other than social media, where Christian and Jennifer had been posting snaps of their romantic getaways in Italy and Switzerland.

As if that weren’t enough, Christian had also failed to pay $12,500 in restitution to his victim, a debt he finally cleared during his court appearance on Friday.

Christian Goes To Jail Days Before Jumping The Broom

The judge wasn’t amused, sentencing Christian to 15 days behind bars, per TMZ. But in a twist fit for the script of a reality TV show, the judge took their upcoming wedding into consideration and granted Christian a temporary release so he could be there to say “I do.”

For Jennifer, this must have been a massive relief. The couple picked September 14th in the City of Love to officially tie the knot. The date will still go ahead as planned, albeit with a bit more drama than anticipated.

Christian received official permission to travel overseas for their Parisian nuptials, but the honeymoon will have to wait. Upon their return, Christian will head straight back to DeKalb County to serve the remaining 13 days of his sentence—aka no honeymoon and just a quick return to reality.

While the path to the altar had more complicated than expected for the two, one thing’s for sure: this is a wedding that neither one of them will forget.

