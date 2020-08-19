BBWLA’s Jennifer Williams Weighs In On Her ‘Sweetie Pies’ Ex’s Arrest—‘Thank You God For Your Grace!’

Jennifer Williams is thanking God for “grace and mercy” after the arrest of her ex.

The Basketball Wives star is one of several people reacting to the news of Tim Norman being arrested for the murder for hire plot of his nephew and for her, it’s personal. If you can recall, Jennifer has a sordid history with the now incarcerated Sweetie Pies star that she previously dated.

Jennifer and Tim dated for a little over a year until things went left in 2017 amid allegations of stalking and harassment. Tim first alleged that Jennifer slashed his tires and “tried to run him over.” Jennifer clapped back however and said it was untrue and accused him of stalking.

She then said she was “terrified” of her ex and told BOSSIP that the nasty split “felt like a Lifetime movie.”

We spoke with Williams exclusively in 2017 and the reality star said was living in fear since discovering her ex, who she thought was residing in Texas, was in her neighborhood.

“I feel like I’m in a Lifetime movie,” Williams told BOSSIP. “I have not been with him for three months, he’s been blocked from BOTH of my phones, all of my social media. I’ve moved on in another relationship and been living my life in L.A.” “At one point he did have a set of keys to my place, so I was like did he get a copy of my key made? Is he going to my house?” Williams told BOSSIP. “I turned around, I see him parked by the side of the road. He followed me, so I dipped off and went to my friend’s house.”

Williams said because Norman has a criminal history she was concerned for her safety and decided to stay with her friend rather than take any chances.

Fighting through tears, Williams told BOSSIP;

“He is a convicted felon, I know he has guns, so I decided to file an incident report Monday.”

She then went on to seek a permanent restraining order against him noting that another woman came forward and accused him of being physically abusive.

Now, Jenn is reacting to the Tim Norman arrest news.

“Karma will get you one way or another,” wrote Jenn on her InstaStory Tuesday. “The truth always reveals itself.”

She then added on Twitter…

Thank you God for your grace, mercy and favor 🙏🏽 — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) August 19, 2020

and sent condolences to the Montgomery/Norman family.

Condolences to the family, I can’t imagine this how this dose of truth is hitting.. — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) August 19, 2020

Whewww, we’re sure she feels like she dodged a bullet.

