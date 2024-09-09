What A Bench: Bigoted Michigan Judge Exposed By Secret Audio Saying She’s A ‘New Racist’

A Michigan judge is making national news after she was recorded making defamatory remarks about Black people and using homophobic language.

Judge Kathleen Ryan, who has served as Oakland County’s Chief Probate Pro Tem Judge for over 13 years, was removed from her courtroom after being exposed by a court administrator who was fed up with her unethical actions and vowed to put a stop to it.

The shocking news came to light when Edward Hutton, the Oakland County Probate Court Administrator, stepped forward with recordings that captured Ryan’s offensive and hateful language. According to AP, Hutton, who has overseen court operations for years, revealed he had been documenting Ryan’s behavior after enduring years of harassment.

Now, Judge Ryan’s disgraceful conduct has not only been exposed, but it has also led to her swift removal from the bench—yet not before leaving a trail of damage during her tenure.

The extent of Judge Ryan’s remarks is as unsettling as it is disappointing. In one recording, Ryan is heard degrading Black Americans, saying,

“If you’re an American Black person then you’re a f*** lazy piece of s***.”

Ryan’s attempts to justify her views only deepened the offense, claiming,

“I’m not systemically racist – I’m a new racist.”

A. New. Racist…The audacity! The ugliness! The racism! Oh, my! Why was this Karen put in charge?

It’s painful to imagine that someone in such a position of authority—who presides over life-altering decisions for families—could harbor and express such vile sentiments. This is America and our justice system in a nutshell.

It didn’t stop there, however, in addition to her racist comments, Ryan reportedly directed homophobic slurs toward elected officials, referring to one as “a little f****t.”

As if these remarks weren’t appalling enough, Hutton alleged that Ryan often dragged him into inappropriate conversations about her sexual encounters, sharing explicit details during work-related calls.

Like ew! GET OFF THE BENCH!?

Edward Hutton Speaks Out

AP reports that for years, Edward Hutton, the court administrator responsible for overseeing the operations of one of Michigan’s largest probate courts, found himself on the receiving end of Ryan’s hate-filled tirades. As someone who wasn’t in an elected position, Hutton felt powerless to challenge the judge’s behavior.

According to WXYZ Detroit, he said he tolerated it for far too long, fearing for his job and well-being.

“She’s made it a living hell in the past six years,” Hutton confessed. “It’s cost me relationships. I think it’s affected my health. Can’t sleep.”

Hutton’s words reflect a man who felt trapped, unable to speak out against the inappropriate comments of someone in power.

“It’s such a David and Goliath situation,” he explained. “I didn’t want to lose my job and I didn’t want to be in her crosshairs.”

His reluctance to report the harassment sooner speaks to the difficult dynamic of standing up to a superior who holds so much authority.

A Push for Justice: Ryan’s Removal

In May 2024, Hutton filed a sexual harassment complaint with Chief Judge Linda Hallmark, detailing Ryan’s behavior. Despite the complaint, no action was taken for months. With no response, Hutton’s next move was to send the incriminating recordings to the Michigan Supreme Court. WXYZ Detroit states it was sent to Oakland County Executive David Coulter, and other officials on August 22, 2024.

Just days later, on August 27, Ryan was removed from her docket. WXYZ Detroit reports Coulter’s statement reflected the gravity of the situation: “The alleged conduct and abhorrent comments made by Judge Ryan merited her removal from the Probate Court docket pending further investigation.”

However, for many, this response came too late, after years of unchecked misconduct.

The Fallout And Call For Reform

The public’s anger is justified. Ryan’s remarks are not just offensive—they are a betrayal of the justice system and the trust the public places in judges.

Of course, some “real evidence” did the trick since earlier reports went overlooked.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel emphasized the need for reform.

“This case dramatically underscores the need for critical guardianship reform now,” she told WXYZ investigators.

Judges must represent fairness, integrity, and impartiality—qualities Ryan utterly disregarded in her hateful rants.

What’s Next for Judge Ryan?

Though Ryan’s attorneys claim she will fight the allegations and work to clear her name, the damage is done. Some supporters suggest her comments are out of character, but after her “New Racist” remark, it’s hard to see how the public’s trust in her can be restored when this is who the judge is claiming she’s becoming.

Power and responsibility should never go unchecked. Ryan’s removal is only the beginning of a long-overdue reckoning for behavior that has no place in the justice system. The people of Oakland County deserve better, and it’s time for real accountability Oh, and also; BYE FELICIA!