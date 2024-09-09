Off-White Makes NYFW Debut With A Star-Studded Front Row
Brooklyn Bridge Baddies: Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tinashe & Ayra Starr Link Up At Off-White’s NYFW Debut
The Off-White fashion show had everyone talking and all the baddies flocking as Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tinashe, and Ayra Starr linked up for the brand’s NYFW debut.
Stars from the worlds of music, sports, film, television, and beyond swarmed New York City for the highly anticipated fashions and festivities. Among the elite and luxurious brands, the Spring 2025 Off-White show had some of the biggest buzz and biggest names.
Off-White “Comes Home” In First U.S. Show With NYFW Debut
Following the shocking and tragic passing of visionary founder Virgil Abloh, his legacy is still alive and well. Off-White continues to push the envelope and maintain its edgy roots under the helm of Ib Kamara. The brand’s longtime stylist took over as creative director after Abloh’s death and continues to evolve Off-White, which held the first U.S.-based show in its nine-year history.
“For me, this is the brand coming home. It’s something that V [Virgil] wanted to do for a long time. He talked about it. We’ve been trying to bring it to the U.S. for the past two years. A year ago, I designed a whole collection that got dropped because we had to postpone the show. I think it’s important to bring the brand closer to the American market, the American point of view, because ultimately it is an American brand,” Kamara told The New York Times.
For the star-studded event, Kamara switched it up, taking streetwear literally in Brooklyn Bridge Park. According to Vogue, the brand’s logo was posted on the blackboards of the basketball court. Instead of the traditional catwalk, the outdoor runway zigzagged through the A-list guest list.
The Stars Show Up & Show Out At The Historic Off-White Fashion Show For The “DUTY FREE” Collection
After a year of epic beef, these stunning singers have good vibes only in their section of the front row. We love to see it! (And hear it if we can get some collabs from these front-row faves). Is somebody gonna match their chic?
Check out some of the celebs seen on the scene at the Off-White Spring 2025 show below.
Victoria Monét
Coco Jones
Tinashe
Ayra Starr
Mary J. Blige
Flavor Flav
Issa Rae
June Ambrose
Law Roach
Kollin Carter
Rickey Thompson
DDG
