Fashion

Off-White Makes NYFW Debut With A Star-Studded Front Row

Brooklyn Bridge Baddies: Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tinashe & Ayra Starr Link Up At Off-White’s NYFW Debut

Published on September 9, 2024

The Off-White fashion show had everyone talking and all the baddies flocking as Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Tinashe, and Ayra Starr linked up for the brand’s NYFW debut.

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Stars from the worlds of music, sports, film, television, and beyond swarmed New York City for the highly anticipated fashions and festivities. Among the elite and luxurious brands, the Spring 2025 Off-White show had some of the biggest buzz and biggest names.

Off-White “Comes Home” In First U.S. Show With NYFW Debut

Following the shocking and tragic passing of visionary founder Virgil Abloh, his legacy is still alive and well. Off-White continues to push the envelope and maintain its edgy roots under the helm of Ib Kamara. The brand’s longtime stylist took over as creative director after Abloh’s death and continues to evolve Off-White, which held the first U.S.-based show in its nine-year history.

For me, this is the brand coming home. It’s something that V [Virgil] wanted to do for a long time. He talked about it. We’ve been trying to bring it to the U.S. for the past two yearsA year ago, I designed a whole collection that got dropped because we had to postpone the show. I think it’s important to bring the brand closer to the American market, the American point of view, because ultimately it is an American brand,” Kamara told The New York Times.

For the star-studded event, Kamara switched it up, taking streetwear literally in Brooklyn Bridge Park. According to Vogue, the brand’s logo was posted on the blackboards of the basketball court. Instead of the traditional catwalk, the outdoor runway zigzagged through the A-list guest list.

The Stars Show Up & Show Out At The Historic Off-White Fashion Show For The “DUTY FREE” Collection

Off-White - Front Row & Backstage - September 2024 New York Fashion Week

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

After a year of epic beef, these stunning singers have good vibes only in their section of the front row. We love to see it! (And hear it if we can get some collabs from these front-row faves). Is somebody gonna match their chic?

Off-White - Front Row & Backstage - September 2024 New York Fashion Week

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Check out some of the celebs seen on the scene at the Off-White Spring 2025 show below.

Victoria Monét

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Coco Jones

Street Style - September 2024 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Tinashe

Off-White - Front Row & Backstage - September 2024 New York Fashion Week

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Ayra Starr

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Mary J. Blige

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Flavor Flav

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Issa Rae

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

June Ambrose

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Law Roach

Street Style - September 2024 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Kollin Carter

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Rickey Thompson

Off-White New York Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

DDG

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 08, 2024

Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

