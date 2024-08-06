Bajan Beauty: Rihanna RIH-turns To Barbados To Turn Heads At Crop Over Festival

Rihanna drops jaws no matter where she goes, but when she shows up in her home country of Barbados, the excitement reaches a whole different level.

On Monday, the makeup mogul returned to Barbados to attend the annual Crop Over festival, marking her first appearance since 2019, according to TMZ and the abundance of photos Fenty flooding timelines.

For the occasion, The Right Excellent Robyn Fenty rocked a see-through, mesh bodysuit with large jewels encrusted around her whole body.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The singer completed her look with a matching headdress and a pair of colorful feathered wings, stealing the show as she made her grand entrance during the event’s Grand Kadooment parade.

Her look was designed by designer Lauren Austin and she partied with the likes of Nigerian-singer Ayra Starr.

Rihanna is no stranger to the Crop Over festival, having made multiple appearances at the annual event over the years. But, since her last appearance, a whole lot has changed for the star.

https://twitter.com/FentyCop/status/1820816776122266009

As pointed out by Entertainment Tonight, over the course of the last five years, she has become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and given birth to two sons — RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, — with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

While the songstress clearly isn’t expecting at the moment, it’s safe to say she might have an even bigger family the next time she makes it to Barbados for Crop Over.

While speaking to ET at her Fenty Hair launch, the singer revealed that she’s not ruling out having more kids.

When the outlet asked if not having a daughter yet means she’ll have “more kids,” the musician said, “You know what, I hope so. I do.” “I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking,” she continued, adding, “I would definitely have more kids.”

https://twitter.com/FentyCop/status/1820853350939685284