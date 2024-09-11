Legendary Soul Singer Frankie Beverly Passes Away At 77

Frankie Beverly, frontman for the R&B soul band Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, has sadly passed away.

He was 77.

The news was confirmed via his family who released an official statement on social media.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way.”

It continued,

“This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.” He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all.”

Frankie — born Howard Beverly — began singing gospel music as a young boy in a local Philadelphia church, and considering that he was a huge fan of Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers, he began calling himself Frankie at the age of nine, in 1956.

BlackAmericaWeb reports that Beverly’s career took off after he relocated from Pennsylvania to California where he and his bandmates of the group The Butlers changed their name to Raw Soul and caught the attention of Marvin Gaye. The band performed with the megastar as an opening act and it was also Gaye’s idea for the group to change their name to Maze ahead of him advocating for their signing at Capitol Records in 1976.

The newly dubbed Maze released their debut album in 1977, containing the hits “Lady of Magic”, While I’m Alone” and” Happy Feelin’s.” The project went gold and earned the group a cult-like following. Maze’s second album, Golden Time of Day, released in 1978, also reached gold status, containing the R&B hit “Workin’ Together.” Inspiration premiered in 1979 and Joy and Pain in the 1980s followed, claiming their respective gold achievements.

In February he accepted the Living Legend Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors.

R.I.P. Frankie Beverly.