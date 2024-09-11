Obituaries

Frankie Beverly Dies At 77

Legendary Soul Singer Frankie Beverly Passes Away At 77

Published on September 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Frankie Beverly, frontman for the R&B soul band Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, has sadly passed away.

NAACP Image Awards Dinner

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

He was 77.

The news was confirmed via his family who released an official statement on social media.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way.”

It continued,

“This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all.”

Frankie — born Howard Beverly — began singing gospel music as a young boy in a local Philadelphia church, and considering that he was a huge fan of Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers, he began calling himself Frankie at the age of nine, in 1956.

BlackAmericaWeb reports that Beverly’s career took off after he relocated from Pennsylvania to California where he and his bandmates of the group The Butlers changed their name to Raw Soul and caught the attention of Marvin Gaye. The band performed with the megastar as an opening act and it was also Gaye’s idea for the group to change their name to Maze ahead of him advocating for their signing at Capitol Records in 1976.

The newly dubbed Maze released their debut album in 1977, containing the hits “Lady of Magic”, While I’m Alone” and” Happy Feelin’s.” The project went gold and earned the group a cult-like following. Maze’s second album, Golden Time of Day, released in 1978, also reached gold status, containing the R&B hit “Workin’ Together.” Inspiration premiered in 1979 and Joy and Pain in the 1980s followed, claiming their respective gold achievements.

In February he accepted the Living Legend Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors.

R.I.P. Frankie Beverly.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

frankie beverly

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Opening Of Sky Terrace at Ian Schrager's Hudson Hotel

Cam'ron Accuses Damon Dash of Lying Through His Gums About Revolt Deal, Says He's No Longer On Harlem's Mt. Rushmore

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2025

Cardi B Is Pregnant Again—Baby No. 4 On The Way!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Jeezy Assets

All Roads Lead To The Desert: Jeezy Announces Las Vegas Residency & New 'Still Snowin' Project

Global Grind

Chris Brown’s NSFW 'Legs In The Air' Stage Moment With Kayla Nicole Has Fans Losing Their Minds

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

2022 InvestFest

Dame’s Mad Dash: Revolt CEO Shuts Down Dame Dash’s Claims He’s Been Appointed Chairman Of The Company

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close