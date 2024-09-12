2 Things Can Be True? Tyreek Hill Wishes He Could ‘Do Things Differently,’ Still Wants Miami-Dade Cop Fired For Disrespect

Tyreek Hill is a bit more self-reflective in the days that have followed his harrowing interaction with Miami-Dade police officers last Sunday as he was making his way to Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill’s story has become highly flammable fodder for social media, podcasts, cable sports debate shows, and all forms of media where sports is the topic. Everyone has an opinion and everyone is vigorously defending their position.

According to CNN, Hill spoke during a press conference on Wednesday and expressed some regrets for how he handled the situation, an admittance that will please blame-the-Blacks conservatives and those negroes who are inclined to share the thought process of First Take‘s Stephen A. Smith…

Hill openly admitted that he wants the officers who disrespected him and his teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith to be terminated from the department.

“Gone. Gone. Gone. He gotta go, man,” Hill said Wednesday in the news conference. “In that instance right there, not only did he treat me bad, he also treated my teammates with disrespect, you know? He had some crazy words towards them, and they didn’t even do nothing. Like, what did they do to you? They were just walking on the sidewalk.”

However, he also acknowledged that he could have handled the situation differently which might have yielded a different outcome.

“I will say I could have been better. I could have let down my window in that instance. But the thing about me is, I don’t want attention, I don’t want to be – cameras out, phones on you, in that moment,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m human, I’ve got to follow rules, I’ve got to do what everyone else would do. Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently.”

Miami Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques revealed via Twitter that the officer in question reached out to Hill to apologize, however…

“Tyreek Hill was contacted by the legal team representing officer Danny Torres earlier this week, in an effort to apologize The request was declined.”

It will be interesting to see whether or not MDPD decides to fire the offending officer or if they will wait it out to see if this entire incident can be swept under the rug.