Civil Rights & Social Justice

Tyreek Hill Feels Like He Could Have Been Shot By Miami Police

Tyreek Hill Believes He Could Have Been Shot By Egregiously Overzealous Miami-Dade Cops In ‘Worst-Case Scenario’

Published on September 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Tyreek Hill’s harrowing incident with Miami-Dade police officers Sunday morning is still the talk of the NFL and the speedy baller known as “Cheetah” continues to speak out about how he was treated and how he’s processing what happened.

Hill appeared on CNN with Kaitlan Collins to explain how “shell shocked” he is and how embarrassed he is about being treated like he’s a violent criminal.

Hill also spoke to NBC News saying that the fear of being shot or killed was definitely on his mind when he was accosted by the officers in question.

“If I wasn’t Tyreek Hill, Lord knows, I probably would have been, like, worst-case scenario, I would have been shot or would have been locked up” and “put behind bars, you know, for a simple speeding ticket,” Hill told NBC News.

Miami-Dade Police Department released the body camera video from the scene presumably, to sway public opinion as opposed to being transparent in good faith. However, the video does nothing to absolve the officers of their overly aggressive behavior. Ironically, what one of the officers says in the video is almost as bad as what they did by dragging Hill out of his vehicle unnecessarily.

“We’re all dark”? “Don’t play like that’s special”?? Drake?!?!

NWA was right. They were always right.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ballers Black Lives Matter Brutality

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Opening Of Sky Terrace at Ian Schrager's Hudson Hotel

Cam'ron Accuses Damon Dash of Lying Through His Gums About Revolt Deal, Says He's No Longer On Harlem's Mt. Rushmore

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2025

Cardi B Is Pregnant Again—Baby No. 4 On The Way!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Jeezy Assets

All Roads Lead To The Desert: Jeezy Announces Las Vegas Residency & New 'Still Snowin' Project

Global Grind

Chris Brown’s NSFW 'Legs In The Air' Stage Moment With Kayla Nicole Has Fans Losing Their Minds

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

2022 InvestFest

Dame’s Mad Dash: Revolt CEO Shuts Down Dame Dash’s Claims He’s Been Appointed Chairman Of The Company

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close