Tyreek Hill Believes He Could Have Been Shot By Egregiously Overzealous Miami-Dade Cops In ‘Worst-Case Scenario’

Tyreek Hill’s harrowing incident with Miami-Dade police officers Sunday morning is still the talk of the NFL and the speedy baller known as “Cheetah” continues to speak out about how he was treated and how he’s processing what happened.

Hill appeared on CNN with Kaitlan Collins to explain how “shell shocked” he is and how embarrassed he is about being treated like he’s a violent criminal.

Hill also spoke to NBC News saying that the fear of being shot or killed was definitely on his mind when he was accosted by the officers in question.

“If I wasn’t Tyreek Hill, Lord knows, I probably would have been, like, worst-case scenario, I would have been shot or would have been locked up” and “put behind bars, you know, for a simple speeding ticket,” Hill told NBC News.

Miami-Dade Police Department released the body camera video from the scene presumably, to sway public opinion as opposed to being transparent in good faith. However, the video does nothing to absolve the officers of their overly aggressive behavior. Ironically, what one of the officers says in the video is almost as bad as what they did by dragging Hill out of his vehicle unnecessarily.

“We’re all dark”? “Don’t play like that’s special”?? Drake?!?!

NWA was right. They were always right.