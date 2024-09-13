Sony’s Shenanigan-Stuffed Symbiote Saga Goes Full Bonkers In Final Trailer For ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

We’re a month away from the return of our favorite people-eating symbiote Venom who goes on the run with his best pal Eddie in Venom: The Last Dance which serves as the trilogy finale and potential beginning of the famed character’s rampage in MCU Spider-man‘s universe.

Hunted by both of their worlds, the wacky duo is forced to make a devastating decision that may bring the curtains down on their strange yet satisfying bromance.

Check out the action-packed trailer below:

At some point, we expect Venom to battle New York’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger, but, until then, he’s caught in a seemingly unwinnable battle between his home planet’s symbiotes and Earth’s military forces fighting to save Earth.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, the bonkers threequel stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham.

“This one – I’m so, so excited about because we’ve gone much bigger,” said Hardy in an interview with Forbes. “I think you got to swing for the fences with these things. It’s the last one and we want to go out with a bang, and lay the foundations for optionality and possibilities because it’s been such a great ride. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working within that field and remit of a big film with big ideas, and a lot of people looking to you to back that up.”

Venom: The Last Dance brings its monster mayhem to theaters on Oct. 25, 2024.