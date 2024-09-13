Television

'Emperor Of Ocean Park' Finale Clip Shares Clue Tal Had All Along

‘Emperor of Ocean Park’ Finale Exclusive: Did Judge Garland Leave Tal Some Clues In This Conversation About Legacy?

Published on September 13, 2024

What does legacy mean to you?

Emperor of Ocean Park

Source: Courtesy / MGM +

We’re thrilled to share an exclusive clip from the finale of MGM+’s Emperor of Ocean Park, adapted from Stephen L. Carter’s best-selling novel.

Starring Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman, Paulina Lule, Tiffany Mack, Bryan Greenberg, Torrey Hanson, Keith Powers, and Jasmine Batchelor, Emperor of Ocean Park is set in the worlds of politics, elite academia, and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard. It follows Talcott Garland, an esteemed law professor whose quiet life is shattered when his father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack. The nature of the judge’s death is questioned by Tal’s sister, Mariah, a former journalist and inveterate conspiracy theorist, who believes that the judge, a failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, met with foul play.

If you’ve been watching the season, you know that Tal and Mariah have been hunting for “the arrangements” for some time. In the clip below, we’re pretty sure there is an obvious clue about where the Judge put them. Check out the clip:

Do you think you caught the clue? Was it in the conversation about legacy or something else?

We’re so excited about this finale!

Tune in to the season finale of ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’ episode 110 on Sunday, September 15, 2024 on MGM+

