Suspected Gunman Arrested After Secret Service Shooting Near Donald Trump At His Golf Club

Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of targeting Donald Trump after the Secret Service spotted a rifle while he was golfing and opened fire on the accused gunman.

Nearly two months after a shooting at a Trump campaign rally, another close call happened on Sunday. Last time left the candidate covered in blood from a slight graze to his ear. Now it seems a Secret Service agent potentially foiled another plot. While its namesake and owner played at Trump International Golf Club, there were “gunshots in his vicinity,” but “no injuries were reported,” according to the AP.

A press conference held by joint law enforcement updated the public with all the known information about the incident.

“At 1:30 this afternoon, a call came out: shots fired. That was called in by the secret service. Because we’re in constant contact with them all the time, we were notified of that and we had units here immediately seal off the area,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. “Fortunately, we were able to locate a witness that came to us and said, ‘Hey, I saw the guy runnning out of the bushes. He jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,” Bradshaw continued.

License plate readers tracked down the car as it headed into neighboring Martin County on I-95. Local law enforcement pulled over the vehicle and detained the driver. The witness identified the suspect as the man seen fleeing the bushes after the shooting.

“In the bushes where this guy was is an AK-47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks, which were hung on the fence that had ceramic tile in them and a GoPro,” that are currectly being processed as evidence.

The Secret Service reportedly moved ahead of Trump throughout the course as he played. The agent who spotted the rifle barrel “immediately engaged” the suspect with gunfire. It’s unclear whether the suspect fired back before he quickly fled the scene.

A representative for the Secret Service confirmed that “Donald Trump is safe and unharmed” after the incident. The FBI is leading the investigation, which is just beginning.

Trump made an announcement about the incident, stating:

“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” the statement said.

Conspiracy theories have flourished from Trump supporters and critics alike, questioning the timing of the second assassination attempt following another presidential debate. Law enforcement has yet to identify or release any personal details about the suspect or potential motives. Charges related to the shooting are still forthcoming.