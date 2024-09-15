Politics

Suspect Arrested In Donald Trump Golf Course Shooting

Suspected Gunman Arrested After Secret Service Shooting Near Donald Trump At His Golf Club

Published on September 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of targeting Donald Trump after the Secret Service spotted a rifle while he was golfing and opened fire on the accused gunman.

US-VOTE-POLITICS-Donald Trump

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Nearly two months after a shooting at a Trump campaign rally, another close call happened on Sunday. Last time left the candidate covered in blood from a slight graze to his ear. Now it seems a Secret Service agent potentially foiled another plot. While its namesake and owner played at Trump International Golf Club, there were “gunshots in his vicinity,” but “no injuries were reported,” according to the AP.

A press conference held by joint law enforcement updated the public with all the known information about the incident.

“At 1:30 this afternoon, a call came out: shots fired. That was called in by the secret service. Because we’re in constant contact with them all the time, we were notified of that and we had units here immediately seal off the area,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

“Fortunately, we were able to locate a witness that came to us and said, ‘Hey, I saw the guy runnning out of the bushes. He jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,” Bradshaw continued.

License plate readers tracked down the car as it headed into neighboring Martin County on I-95. Local law enforcement pulled over the vehicle and detained the driver. The witness identified the suspect as the man seen fleeing the bushes after the shooting.

“In the bushes where this guy was is an AK-47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks, which were hung on the fence that had ceramic tile in them and a GoPro,” that are currectly being processed as evidence.

Shots Reportedly Fired Near Trump Golf Course Where The Former President Was Playing

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The Secret Service reportedly moved ahead of Trump throughout the course as he played. The agent who spotted the rifle barrel “immediately engaged” the suspect with gunfire. It’s unclear whether the suspect fired back before he quickly fled the scene.

A representative for the Secret Service confirmed that “Donald Trump is safe and unharmed” after the incident. The FBI is leading the investigation, which is just beginning.

Trump made an announcement about the incident, stating:

“There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” the statement said.

Conspiracy theories have flourished from Trump supporters and critics alike, questioning the timing of the second assassination attempt following another presidential debate. Law enforcement has yet to identify or release any personal details about the suspect or potential motives. Charges related to the shooting are still forthcoming.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bolitics Breaking News Donald Trump For Your Information Newsletter shooting

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Happy, love and couple on bed laugh for relaxing, resting and bonding in hotel room. Marriage, relationship and black man and woman in bedroom for affection, commitment and talking on valentines day

15 Secrets You Should Keep From Your Partner

MadameNoire
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Spotify Best New Artist Party - Arrivals

Monaleo's Pink Wedding Was A Fairy Tale

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

D4vd attends Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

D4vd Cancels UK & US Tour Amid Celeste Rivas Death Investigation, Video Of Singer With 15-Year-Old Resurfaces: ‘Can We Delete?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close