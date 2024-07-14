Donald Trump Shot At Campaign Rally, Suspected Shooter And 1 Spectator Confirmed Dead

Secret Service agents swarmed Donald Trump after he was shot at during a campaign rally that shockingly left one spectator dead and the suspected shooter dead. President Joe Biden responded to the incident in an emergency press conference, stating, “Everybody must condemn it!”

On Saturday evening, the 2024 presidential election appeared to go from relentless mud-slinging to gunshots ringing. As Trump reviewed a map about border crossers to a Butler Pennsylvania crowd, a series of loud pops stopped him mid-sentence. He quickly clutched the side of his face as the Secret Service surrounded him. Despite the blood on his face, Trump fist-pumped while seemingly instructing supporters to “fight.” His campaign has since confirmed that he’s “fine.”

Secret Service representative spokesperson Anthony Guglielmitook to X, formerly Twitter, declaring that “the former President is safe.”

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available, he continued.”

According to the AP, Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, issued a statement with an update stating that he will survive this “heinous act.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Cheung said.

While the incident is under investigation by federal and local law enforcement, new details continue to emerge. Onlookers appeared frozen, possibly assuming the noise was fireworks while watching agents spring into action. After several moments, a bloodied Trump arose from the huddle of human shields, shaking his fist at the crowd.

He appeared to tell agents he couldn’t leave until he put his shoes on first. While agents gathered to protect Trump, he kept his head and fist raised and looked like he repeatedly mouthed “fight” to the crowd. Secret Service agents continued to try to rush him into a nearby SUV while the recently convicted felon tried to turn and wave to the public. The motorcade sped away to rush Trump to safety and medical treatment.

Reactions To The Trump Rally Shooting

Confusion and conspiracy theories are swirling as the word “staged” trends on X.

In spite of initial reactions and rumors, NBC News confirmed that the individual believed to be responsible for the shooting is now dead. Law enforcement confirmed that one spectator was also dead, and another was injured.

No further details about those individuals’ identities have been released about this developing story.

The rally marked the last campaign rally before the Republican National Convention. This tragedy raises questions about heightened security ahead of both parties’ conventions. Tragically, not even political rallies are safe in the U.S. as gun regulation remains increasingly under attack.

Leaders on all sides of the political spectrum have condemned the deadly violence.

In an emergency press conference from Delaware, President Joe Biden stated that he tried to reach Trump, who was unavailable during medical treatment.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” Biden said before thanking Secret Service and law enforcement. “The Trump rally is a rally that should have been conducted conducted peacefully without any problem. The idea that there’s political violence like this is unheard of. It’s inapproriate. Everybody must condemn it!”

BOSSIP will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.