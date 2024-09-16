Entertainment

Ryan Destiny Shines As Claressa Shields In 'The Fire Inside' Trailer

Catch These Gold Medal Hands: Ryan Destiny Shines As Queen Of The Ring Claressa Shields In Trailer For Oscar-Buzzy Boxing Drama ‘The Fire Inside’

Published on September 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Flint, Michigan, stand up!

The Fire Inside asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

 

Undisputed knockout Ryan Destiny packs a powerful punch as Olympic Gold medalist Claressa Shields whose inspirational true story is told through an unflinching lens in Oscar-buzzy Boxing Drama The Fire Inside.

The Fire Inside asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

 

Hailing from Flint, Michigan, Claressa–a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan–punches past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

Related Stories

With tough love from coach Jason Crutchfield, Claressa ascends to boxing stardom while reckoning with the fact that not all dreams are created equal.

Check out the trailer below:

Written by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins and directed by Oscar-nominee Rachel Morrison, the critically-acclaimed film stars Destiny opposite Oscar-nominee Brian Tyree Henry who opened up about the film after the premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

“I think it really helped in the end because I feel like it made me let go a little bit,” said Destiny in an interview with Variety. “You just get more into the project as the process keeps going. And you get a callback and you actually get the part and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m really doing this.'”

“She would ask me if I had ever been in a fight before, that was one of the first questions she ever asked me,” Destiny continued. “And I was like, ‘Girl, absolutely not.'” “I think for a split second that scared her, but I think throughout the rest of the process she was like, ‘Oh, OK. This is what it is.’ And I’m so happy that afterward too, [when she saw] the film, she absolutely loved it.”

The Fire Inside asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

 

Henry, who continues to elevate films with his impressive range, had this to say about playing the famed coach who molded Shields into the global phenomenon she is today.

“Here you have this two-time Gold medalist, female, Black boxer from Flint, Mich., that isn’t getting the front covers or isn’t being heralded as one of the greatest Champs of all-time,” he said.

“And so for me, it started upsetting, and I really wanted to make sure that we told the story in a way that felt genuine and felt true to her, which I knew we were because Rachel was attached to it. And the second part was Ryan. Immediately when I saw she was a part of it I was incredibly excited.”

The Fire Inside punches its way into theaters this Christmas.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Brian Tyree Henry Newsletter Ryan Destiny

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
top celebrity pregnancy announcements

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Family together posing for photo at home

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Boy walking to school

10-Year-Old New Orleans Boy Escapes Armed Kidnappers Who Forced Him To Strip Inside Abandoned House

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close