‘TRANSFORMERS ONE’ Exclusive: Brian Tyree Henry Introduces Us To A Cybertron With No Humans

We’re a few weeks out from the release of TRANSFORMERS ONE and we have a very special treat for you!

We’ve got a first look clip from the upcoming TRANSFORMERS ONE film featuring one of the project’s biggest stars, and one of our faves — Brian Tyree Henry as he sets the stage for a very special time in TRANSFORMERS history, when no humans were around to run interference between Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Check it out below:

Something about Brian Tyree Henry always evokes so much passion. He just got us super excited for the release of this film!

Here’s more about TRANSFORMERS ONE:

TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

TRANSFORMERS ONE arrives in theaters September 20!

Will you be watching this one? We’re not going to miss it.