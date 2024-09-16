Television

BET Hip Hop Awards To Air October 15

BET Hits The Jackpot With New Location For 2024 Hip Hop Awards

Published on September 16, 2024

As we get closer to fall, there’s more than just pumpkin spice in the air… and the color of the leaves isn’t the only thing changing.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s almost time for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards and BET is making big changes this year!

Today, BET announced that the highly anticipated “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2024 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.

This year, the event turns up the heat in an iconic new location—Las Vegas, NV— on October 8, transforming the traditional award ceremony. As the biggest stars in hip hop take over the legendary city, fans can look forward to a night filled with electrifying performances, star-studded appearances, and the crowning of the year’s top hip hop artists. Expect more announcements and prepare for an incredible night celebrating the best of the year in hip hop in Las Vegas.

“From the groundbreaking performances of legends like Sammy Davis Jr. and Lena Horne, who shattered racial barriers, to today’s leading and emerging artists, Las Vegas’ vibrant energy reflects the innovation, soul, and storytelling that Black culture continuously contributes. BET is excited to bring ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ to a city known for its electrifying atmosphere and rich history of awe-inspiring entertainment,” said Scott Mills, President & CEO of BET.

“In 2023, BET paid homage to the legacy, impact, and evolution of hip hop during its golden anniversary, punctuating the year-long celebration with ‘BET Hip Hop Awards,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. This year, we will continue to honor the genre while pushing boundaries with fresh experiences, including an unforgettable night in Las Vegas. We’re thrilled to continue to bring fans memorable performances and surprises that will make for another epic night of hip hop.”

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee the production of the annual event and serve as Executive Producer with Jamal Noisette, SVP of Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will act as Executive Producer for “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2024, with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon from Jesse Collins Entertainment also contributing as Executive Producers.

The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2024 performers and nominations, chosen by a distinguished voting academy of music industry experts, will be announced soon. At a later date, the press application to request credentials to cover the red carpet, awards show, and more will be available.

Who are you excited to see at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards?

