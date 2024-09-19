Bye, Bad Boy: Diddy Denied Bail Again In Federal Sex Trafficking Case, Attorney Argues His ‘Lifestyle’ Is ‘Not A Crime’

Bye, Bad Boy!

Diddy was denied bail once again on Wednesday, Sept. 18, just a day after a federal judge in Manhattan ordered him to remain in custody while awaiting trial.

PEOPLE reports that after his bail was denied during his arraignment in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, a separate judge rejected his renewed bail request the following day despite his team offering new additions and a $50 million bond.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Diddy’s attorneys told Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. that the disgraced mogul who’s facing racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges would live alone in his Florida home under constant surveillance by a 24/7 security team, with a restricted guest list that would include no female visitors outside of his family. The package also included the surrender of his passport and a visitor log to be submitted nightly to pretrial services.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

PEOPLE adds that Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said Diddy would surrender all access to his phone and the internet and “would do nothing but prepare for his trial.” Agnifilo also called the conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center “horrific” and said they’re unfit for someone facing trial.

Fortunately, that did not work.

Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. ordered Diddy remanded to jail because “there were no conditions that reduced the risk of witness tampering or obstruction.” He also called the bail package “insufficient” and ruled that the government had met its burden of proof.

On Wednesday, attorney Agnifilo told CNN that he was disappointed in the outcome and vowed to fight by appealing the ruling again on Oct. 9.

“I’m not going to let him sit in that jail a day longer than he has to,” Agnifilo said.

He also spoke to Diddy’s alleged lack of emotion in court.

“He’s a stoic guy in his manner. He’s been through a lot in his life,” said the attorney.

Attorney Teny Geragos Alleges That Diddy’s Alleged “Freak-Offs” Were A Lifestyle And Not A Crime, Calls The Mogul “Completely Innocent”

Teny Geragos, another member of Diddy’s defense team, told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday that despite allegations of the Bad Boy founder creating and running a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire, he’s completely innocent.

Instead, Geragos said that Diddy’s alleged “freak-offs” were with consenting adults and she argued that “a lifestyle and being present in activities doesn’t mean he committed a crime.”

“What was notable today, what my partner Mark said in court, is they never once said that these women didn’t consent to what happened, not once,” said Geragos on Cuomo. “Can they all have consented, or were they minors and therefore the consent doesn’t apply?” asked Cuomo. “No charges relating to minors, none. None,” said Geragos. “The difference here between R. Kelly, between Epstein, no charges relating to minors. So this is all adult, consensual activity,” said Cuomo. “People can judge it morally, but legally, you believe he committed no crime. “Maybe it’s not what someone here would do in the bedroom, but that doesn’t mean that what he did was a crime,” replied Geragos. https://www.instagram.com/p/DACv1QpiI_x/

As previously reported, prosecutors allege that Diddy alleged coerced women to participate in “freak-offs,” described in the indictment as “highly orchestrated performances,” which prosecutors claim he “arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.” He then would allegedly use the footage as “collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims,” threatening their “careers and livelihoods.”

What do YOU think about Diddy being denied bail again?