Entertainment

Black Twitter Reacts To Diddy's Federal Indictment

Social Media Spirals Over Diddy’s DEEPLY Disturbing Federal Indictment

Published on September 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 15

 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Diddy’s day of reckoning has come and some people are rejoicing seeing the disgraced mogul’s downfall amid the release of a DEEPLY disturbing indictment.

Things aren’t looking good for Sean “Diddy” Combs who was indicted on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

As previously reported, Combs was taken into federal custody months after the Feds raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Fast-forward to the latest disturbing development via federal prosecutors who allege that Combs “threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” for years, per NBC News.

He’s also being accused of “creating a criminal enterprise” whose members and associates engaged in “various crimes including “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” according to court docs.

“When employees, witnesses to his abuse, or others threatened Combs’ authority or reputation, Combs and members and associates of the Enterprise engaged in acts of violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm, and verbal abuse,” reads the indictment. “These acts of violence included kidnapping and arson. In addition, on multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people as well as hit, dragged, choked, and shoved others.”

TMZ reports that a major part of the allegations centers on Diddy’s alleged “freak offs,” first described by Cassie Ventura in her 2023 lawsuit that was settled just one day later.

Prosecutors described freak-offs as “elaborate, produced sex performances” orchestrated by the music mogul” who allegedly directed and recorded the events while masturbating.

“Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in freaks offs,” reads the indictment. “Combs maintained control overs his victims through among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support and by other coercive means including tracking their whereabouts dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing and supplying them with controlled substances.”

“During and separate from freak offs, Combs among other things, hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims at times by their hair. These assaults often resulted in injuries that took days or weeks to heal.”

In one of the more disturbing details of the case, Combs allegedly had a stockpile of “freak off supplies” that included 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant seized by the Feds. That, alone, is worthy of prison if true. 1 year for every bottle.

The indictment reads:

“Members and associates of the Combs Enterprises including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants and other Combs Business employees, facilitated the Freak Offs by, among other things, booking hotel rooms for the Freak Offs; stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off Supplies including controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and lighting; cleaning the hotel rooms after the Freak Offs to try to mitigate room damage; arranging for travel for victims, commercial sex workers, and Combs to and from Freak Offs; resupplying Combs with requested supplies; delivering large sums of cash to Combs to pay the commercial sex workers; and scheduling the delivery of IV fluids.”

Speaking to reporters, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo declared that he would “fight like hell” to get Diddy released.

Agnifilo said Diddy’s spirits are “good” and called his client confident while pleading his innocence.

“He’s not guilty, he’s innocent of these charges.”

 

Naturally, social media spiraled into chaos over the federal charges that paint the picture of a wealthy and powerful man behaving like a real-life supervillain with no morals and no remorse over the pain his victims endured.

Which detail from the indictment shocked you the most? Do you think it’s a wrap for Diddy? Tell us down below and peep the viral reactions to Diddy’s federal indictment on the flip.

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Related Tags

Aubrey O' Day Bad Boy Records Caresha Cassie Dawn Richard Diddy Dirty Money Jay-Z Meek Mill Newsletter Sean Combs
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
top celebrity pregnancy announcements

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Family together posing for photo at home

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Boy walking to school

10-Year-Old New Orleans Boy Escapes Armed Kidnappers Who Forced Him To Strip Inside Abandoned House

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close