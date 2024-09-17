Social Media Spirals Over Diddy’s DEEPLY Disturbing Federal Indictment

Diddy’s day of reckoning has come and some people are rejoicing seeing the disgraced mogul’s downfall amid the release of a DEEPLY disturbing indictment.

Things aren’t looking good for Sean “Diddy” Combs who was indicted on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

As previously reported, Combs was taken into federal custody months after the Feds raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Fast-forward to the latest disturbing development via federal prosecutors who allege that Combs “threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” for years, per NBC News.

He’s also being accused of “creating a criminal enterprise” whose members and associates engaged in “various crimes including “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” according to court docs.

“When employees, witnesses to his abuse, or others threatened Combs’ authority or reputation, Combs and members and associates of the Enterprise engaged in acts of violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm, and verbal abuse,” reads the indictment. “These acts of violence included kidnapping and arson. In addition, on multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people as well as hit, dragged, choked, and shoved others.”

TMZ reports that a major part of the allegations centers on Diddy’s alleged “freak offs,” first described by Cassie Ventura in her 2023 lawsuit that was settled just one day later.

Prosecutors described freak-offs as “elaborate, produced sex performances” orchestrated by the music mogul” who allegedly directed and recorded the events while masturbating.

“Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in freaks offs,” reads the indictment. “Combs maintained control overs his victims through among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support and by other coercive means including tracking their whereabouts dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing and supplying them with controlled substances.” “During and separate from freak offs, Combs among other things, hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims at times by their hair. These assaults often resulted in injuries that took days or weeks to heal.”

In one of the more disturbing details of the case, Combs allegedly had a stockpile of “freak off supplies” that included 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant seized by the Feds. That, alone, is worthy of prison if true. 1 year for every bottle.

The indictment reads:

“Members and associates of the Combs Enterprises including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants and other Combs Business employees, facilitated the Freak Offs by, among other things, booking hotel rooms for the Freak Offs; stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off Supplies including controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens and lighting; cleaning the hotel rooms after the Freak Offs to try to mitigate room damage; arranging for travel for victims, commercial sex workers, and Combs to and from Freak Offs; resupplying Combs with requested supplies; delivering large sums of cash to Combs to pay the commercial sex workers; and scheduling the delivery of IV fluids.”

Speaking to reporters, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo declared that he would “fight like hell” to get Diddy released.

Agnifilo said Diddy’s spirits are “good” and called his client confident while pleading his innocence.

“He’s not guilty, he’s innocent of these charges.”

Naturally, social media spiraled into chaos over the federal charges that paint the picture of a wealthy and powerful man behaving like a real-life supervillain with no morals and no remorse over the pain his victims endured.

Which detail from the indictment shocked you the most? Do you think it's a wrap for Diddy? Tell us down below and peep the viral reactions to Diddy's federal indictment on the flip.